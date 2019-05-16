CNET también está disponible en español.

Our favorite toaster oven is on sale today at Amazon

Grab the Panasonic FlashXpress, a cute and surprisingly good toaster, for under $100.

Panasonic FlashXpress Toaster Oven
Colin West McDonald / CNET

We've tested tons of toaster ovens at CNET and there's a clear, longstanding favorite -- the Panasonic FlashXpress, which is on sale at Amazon today for $95. That's $25 off the usual price. 

The Panasonic FlashXpress is a fun, quirky cooker that uses infrared heating elements to toast and bake with speedy precision. It's sturdily built, streamlined for absolute simplicity and superbly consistent. Even now, six years after we first reviewed it, it's still easy to recommend as a toaster oven upgrade.

