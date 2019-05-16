Our favorite toaster oven is on sale today at Amazon

We've tested tons of toaster ovens at CNET and there's a clear, longstanding favorite -- the Panasonic FlashXpress, which is on sale at Amazon today for $95. That's $25 off the usual price.
Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
The Panasonic FlashXpress is a fun, quirky cooker that uses infrared heating elements to toast and bake with speedy precision. It's sturdily built, streamlined for absolute simplicity and superbly consistent. Even now, six years after we first reviewed it, it's still easy to recommend as a toaster oven upgrade.
