Our favorite multifunction printer is back on sale for $100

Darn near perfect. That's how I'd describe the Brother HL-L2395DW, a compact monochrome laser printer that also scans and copies. It normally sells for $169.99, but for a limited time, Amazon once again has the Brother HL-L2395DW for $99.99. If you miss out, don't fret: This is at least the seventh time in the past year it's gone on sale for that price. (Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.)

This is a decidedly modern printer, with a touchscreen interface, auto-duplexer (for double-sided printing) and support for mobile devices and cloud-printing. It can also scan directly to cloud services such as Dropbox, Evernote and Google Drive. That's a huge convenience, though my excitement is mitigated by the printer's sole imperfection: It lacks an automatic document feeder (ADF).

That means you can't automatically scan (or copy) a stack of pages. You have to lay them on the flatbed one at a time. I'm sure that's a dealbreaker for some, but if you're mostly just looking for fast monochrome printing and occasional copies, this is a gem of a deal.

Everything else you need to know can be found in Dan Ackerman's effusive Brother HL-L2395DW review.

Mentioned Above Brother HL-L2395DW $99 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.