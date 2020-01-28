Our favorite gluten-free frozen pizzas to order online

Cali'flour Foods

Can frozen, ready-to-bake gluten-free pizza that doesn't taste like cardboard really be possible? The answer is yes -- it's 2020, people, and the internet and a barrage of wheat-free flours have made living gluten-free mean you no longer have to suffer the next time you have a hankering for pizza at 2 a.m.

As someone who loves pizza and was recently diagnosed with a wheat intolerance, I was quick to figure out where the best gluten-free pizzerias in New York were, as well as how to make my own pies with this brilliant GF pizza crust flour. But let's face it, sometimes you get home and want a gluten-free pizza to just appear magically and can't muster the energy to battle the lines at Whole Foods.

Enter the best frozen gluten-free pizzas you can order online. Buy a few, stick em' in your freezer, and next time you need a slice on demand or to feed your fellow wheat-intolerant guests, you're covered. Plus, you don't have to tip anyone.

Pizano's Just know that if you crave Chicago-style deep dish pizza, a really good gluten-free version is almost impossible to come by. Thankfully, one of Chicago's most famous pizza joints has answered our deep dish prayers. Classic toppings like pepperoni, sausage and cheese, and a crispy crust as tall as the sky makes for an impossibly good 'za. Since most gluten-free pizzas usually only come in cheese or pepperoni, I recommend taking advantage of the sausage variety, but this two-pack lets you choose two different varieties if you like.

Target Most gluten-free pizzas are made with a thin crust because the dough doesn't rise easily, but they often leave you with a mealy mouthfeel or a chemical, xanthan-gum laden aftertaste. Chain pizza joint CPK's gluten-free crust somehow bypasses this GF faux-pas and is light, fluffy (way better than Udi's), and doesn't have the processed, science-lab lingering flavor. Again, because the general population doesn't eat gluten-free and companies are limited to basics of what they can easily sell, GF pizzas often lack when it comes to varying toppings. That's why barbecue sauce, chicken and red onions are a great way to switch things up.

Goldbelly Goldbelly allows customers to order Tony Gemignani's famous San Francisco pies in a gluten-free bundle, which is bound to make any Neapolitan-loving mouth water. Plus, there are options: The New Yorker (mozzarella with pepperoni, Italian fennel sausage, calabrese sausage and ricotta over red sauce), classic cheese, classic pepperoni and of course, California Italian (gorgonzola, mozzarella, parmesan, prosciutto, fig preserve and balsamic reduction.) It's a bit pricier, but absolutely worth it, especially if you live somewhere where the gluten-free pickings are slim. Mangia!

Target It's not DiGiorno, it's gluten-free DiGiorno! That's correct, you can enjoy the frozen pizza from your childhood just like you used to -- but without the wheat. It took this frozen pizza powerhouse until 2017 to get on board with the gluten-free trend, but I have to say its ultrathin pies are much better than other gluten-free-specific brands like Glutino that end up tasting devoid of actual flavor.

Cali'flour Foods If you're looking for a healthier, gluten-free version of pizza, cauliflower crust is your best bet. Originated by a woman suffering from inflammatory disease, Cali'flour is a great option for a flavorful, already spiced cauliflower dough (it's also keto-friendly). The only trick to a cauliflower crust pizza is that you should bake the crust before you put the toppings on to make sure it's fully cooked and the consistency is crunchy throughout. Once you toast that base, top it off with a nice buffalo mozzarella, refrigerated marinara and basil for an at-home margherita with a Neapolitan feel.

Fresh Direct Against the Grain Gourmet is a Vermont-based gluten-free baked goods company with the very European philosophy that food should have a shelf life, even if it's gluten-free. Its holistic approach means these pizzas won't last as long as a DiGiorno, but they also won't be riddled with chemicals. These crusts are buckwheat-based, and they offer some great variety in flavors like Fiesta Flatbread (black beans, fresh lime juice, sour cream and spices), and Pesto, along with classics like cheese and pepperoni.

Cappello's Made from cage-free eggs and a mix of GF flours (including almond flour and cassava flour), Cappello's pizza is gluten-free, soy-free, grain-free and non-GMO. They offer three flavors -- sausage, pepperoni and whole milk mozzarella with white cheddar -- or you can buy a paleo-friendly naked crust and build your own.

This story was written by Meagan Meadows for Chowhound.