Our favorite gifts to give preteen boys for 2021

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

It isn't always easy finding gifts for preteen boys. After all, a 10-year-old boy can have way different interests than an even slightly older kid, and what makes a great gift for one kid might not do as well with another. The latest toys coveted by tween boys are here, from Star Wars-favorite Baby Yoda and fun family games to cool collectibles, creative activity ideas and educational offerings.

Now playing: Watch this: The best 2020 toys ditch the screen

So, are you ready to find a unique gift for the 10-year-old boy in your life? Click on each great idea in this gift guide to order and deliver a smile with the perfect gift for your favorite tween boy.

Read more: Best STEM gifts for kids

Amazon This classic science toy is a cool gift that displays electricity for your entertainment. Touch the plasma globe and observe colorful bursts of electricity. There's a sound-activated light show, as well. Just flip the switch and put on some tunes. Glow-in-the-dark stickers are included with this educational toy as well.

Amazon Beyblade is a line of battling metal tops, and it's extremely popular among tween boys. So it would behoove you to give the latest set of these top toys, the Hypersphere Vortex Climb Battle Set. A Beystadium, two launchers, and two right-spin battling tops (Golden Judgement Dragon D5 and Prime Apocalypse A5) are included with this fun gift.

Amazon With almost 900 pieces, this lego kit lets him build the Avengers' supercool transport jet, and this great gift includes plenty of lego minifigures to stage mock battles between our heroes and Chitauri invaders.

Amazon WWE fans will love this new Ravensburger card game; it's all about old-school wrestling legends. Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Sting, André the Giant and "Macho Man" Randy Savage are some of the 30 included Superstars. Use wrestling moves and card maneuvers to defeat your opponent. We think this game is a great gift idea that will entice nostalgic parents as well as kids.

Target This educational gift does double duty: You learn valuable insights into pneumatic and hydraulic technology while putting it together. Then, this stem toy becomes a perfect tool to bother your siblings, annoy your pets and otherwise terrorize the household.

Walmart Hasbro's Bop It! game is great for diffusing pandemic-related family tension, and your tween will love this Mandalorian-themed version. Who can resist that cute Baby Yoda face? The Child challenges players to repeat a random series of actions: bop it, twist it, pull it. No group to play with? Bop It! has a solo mode too.

Amazon The more distractions at home during this pandemic, the better. These Force1 Scoot Duo drones are just fun to play with around the house. They're super simple; no controls needed. Just toss 'em up and direct their flight with your hands. Infrared sensors keep the drones from smashing into things and lights add pizzazz. Two USB recharging cables are included.

Read more: Best family board games for 2021