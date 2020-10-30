Christmas and Hanukkah are coming up and we're making your the gift lists. It'll be more challenging to deliver a holly jolly holiday in the midst of a global pandemic, but we're adding some extra cheer in the form of great ideas. The latest toys coveted by tween boys are here, from the new Beyblade stadium to fun family games to cool collectibles.

If you've got a guy who loves science, he'll love a plasma globe. LEGO builders and Potterheads will both rejoice for the new Diagon Alley set. And Nerf nerds can't wait to get their hands on this year's Fortnite model. Click to order, and deliver a smile to your favorite preteen.

Amazon This classic science toy displays electricity for your entertainment. Touch the plasma globe and observe colorful bursts of electricity. There's a sound-activated light show, as well. Just flip the switch and put on some tunes. Glow-in-the-dark stickers are included as well.

Amazon Beyblade is a line of battling metal tops, and it's extremely popular among tween boys. So it would behoove you to gift the latest set, the Hypersphere Vortex Climb Battle Set. A Beystadium, two launchers, and two right-spin battling tops (Golden Judgement Dragon D5 and Prime Apocalypse A5) are included.

Amazon With almost 900 pieces, this kit lets him build the Avengers' supercool transport jet, and it includes plenty of minifigurines to stage mock battles between our heroes and Chitauri invaders.

Amazon WWE fans will love this new Ravensburger card game; it's all about old-school wrestling legends. Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Sting, André the Giant, and "Macho Man" Randy Savage are some of the 30 included Superstars. Use wrestling moves and card maneuvers to defeat your opponent. We think this game will entice nostalgic parents as well as kids.

Target This one does double duty: You learn valuable insights into pneumatic and hydraulic technology while putting it together. Then, it becomes a perfect tool to bother your siblings, annoy your pets and otherwise terrorize the household.

Walmart Hasbro's Bop It! game is great for diffusing pandemic-related family tension, and your tween will love this Mandalorian-themed version. Who can resist that cute baby Yoda face? The Child challenges players to repeat a random series of actions: Bop it, twist it, pull it. No group to play with? Bop It! has a solo mode too.