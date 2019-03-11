Our favorite 55-inch OLED TV is down to $1,099

Sarah Tew/CNET

Cheeps! If you happen to live in the vicinity of White Lake, MI, come on out to the White Lake Township Library tonight at 6:30 p.m. I'll be there talking about some of my favorite money-saving tips and tricks (including something I've never discussed here). Everyone who shows up gets a cool prize, and some folks will win even cooler prizes in a raffle. Hope to see you there!

You know me: I'm all about the cheap TVs. I prize low prices over picture quality, especially when the latter is "good enough."

But there's a whole other category of people (including many of my esteemed CNET colleagues) who lean the other way: They want the best damn image quality, period, price be damned.

Thankfully, it doesn't always have to be: Today only, and while supplies last, Newegg has the LG B8 55-inch OLED 4K TV for $1,098.88 -- the lowest price to date and a savings of at least $400 over other stores. (Amazon and Best Buy are both currently at around $1,600.) Forget damned; more like "damn!"

One important thing to note: This deal comes from Newegg proper. If their inventory runs out, that link will still work, but you'll likely end up seeing a slightly different price from a third-party seller. Does that matter? It might: Newegg is an authorized LG dealer. If you buy from an unauthorized dealer, LG may not honor warranty claims.

The B8 is, according to CNET's resident expert, David Katzmaier, "the best high-end value TV." In other words, even though it was still pretty pricey when he reviewed it, overall image quality was second only to LG's even-pricier models.

It features a super-slim design, four HDMI inputs, built-in Google Assistant and all the other advanced goodies you'd expect.

The B8 is super-popular with owners, too: It has a 4.6-star average at Amazon and a 4.7 at Best Buy. Now, will I still argue that most folks will be just as happy with, say, a 55-inch TCL Roku TV in the $400 range? Absolutely. But if you want the best, at least here you can get it for a lot less than just a few months ago.

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: LG B8 is the 2018 OLED TV to buy

Titanfall 2 deal: Just $5!

Game time! Titanfall 2 was released in late 2016 to mostly glowing reviews. Price then: $60, the same as pretty much every new videogame release.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Walmart has Titanfall 2 for Xbox One for $5. Yep: Five. Bucks. And that's for a boxed copy, not a download.

Fear not, PS4 owners: Walmart also has Titanfall 2 for PS4 for $7. Regular price on both editions: $20. (That's also proof-positive that you should never buy a videogame when it's first released.)

Shipping isn't free unless you hit at least $35 in your shopping cart. If you don't have more to buy, choose in-store pickup to bypass the shipping charge.

This is a seriously good game deal. Read GameSpot's Titanfall 2 review to learn more.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!