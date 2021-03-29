OtterBox's new kids iPad case is kind of nifty

A lot of parents put OtterBox cases on their kids' devices, but until now OtterBox really hasn't had any true kids-specific accessories. The company is changing that with the addition of its new for select iPad models, including the entry-level 7th- and , as well as the . Available today at Target.com and coming soon to Otterbox.com and other retailers, the case costs $60 ($50 for the iPad Mini version) and comes in three color options -- purple, blue and yellow. There's no word yet on international pricing.

Aside from being protective, what's nifty about the EasyGrab case is that it includes a detachable stand that's bendable, allowing you to prop up your iPad at whatever angle you want. Also, it has built-in hooks so you can clip it onto a car's headrest for backseat video watching.

While the case is targeted at kids, OtterBox reps told me its design is meant to appeal to both children and adults so parents won't feel embarrassed using the case on their iPads, which they happen to allow their children to use. While the EasyGrab is a little bulky and I tend to prefer folio cases with screen protection, I thought it was overall well designed. However, as noted, the flexible stand is what really distinguishes it.

Along with the new kids cases OtterBox is also introducing two other accessories as part of its new kids portfolio: A (for those same iPad models) with blue light filtering and the that features cables with an innovative coiled designed that helps absorb tugs and pulls (yes, more cables should be coiled). The bundle includes an audio cable and USB-A to Lightning cable for .