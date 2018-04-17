Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Another Star Wars movie, another opportunity to deck out your phone in a Star Wars case.

As it did before last year's release of The Last Jedi, OtterBox has introduced a new collection of Star Wars Symmetry Series cases in advance of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The three cases show the Millennium Falcon, Chewbacca and a design called All or Nothing with various decals from the series. Personally, I'd go for Chewie. Those goggles are sweet.

The cases are available for the iPhone 7 and 8 ($45), iPhone 7 and 8 Plus ($55), iPhone X ($55) and Samsung Galaxy S9 ($45) and Galaxy S9 Plus ($55).