Otterbox has a new iPhone case with a built-in PopSockets PopGrip

If you're someone who likes the idea of a PopSocket PopGrip, but doesn't like the idea of sticking one on the back your case, Otterbox has come up with the perfect solution: An Otterbox Symmetry Series case with a built-in PopGrip and a swappable PopTop that retracts into the case. It's called the Otter + Pop.

The key here is that the integrated PopGrip lays flush with the case when not in use. Each case comes with a case-matched PopTop color, but you can swap in another PopTop with a "simple turn and a snap," Otterbox says.



Otter + Pop is available for the iPhone XS, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus starting at $50. Individual swappable PopTops start at $8. There's no word yet on international pricing, but we'll add it as soon as we get it.

