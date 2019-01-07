Otterbox has a new iPhone case with a built-in PopSockets PopGrip at CES 2019

If you're someone who likes the idea of a PopSocket PopGrip, but doesn't like the idea of sticking one on the back of your case, Otterbox has come up with the perfect solution: an Otterbox Symmetry Series case with a built-in PopGrip and a swappable PopTop that retracts into the case. It's called the Otter + Pop.
The key here is that the integrated PopGrip lays flush with the case when not in use. Each case comes with a case-matched PopTop color, but you can swap in another PopTop with a "simple turn and a snap," Otterbox says.
Otter + Pop is available for the iPhone XS, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus starting at $50. Individual swappable PopTops start at $8. There's no word yet on international pricing, but we'll add it as soon as we get it.
