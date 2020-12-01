Osmo, an educational game for tablets with real-world game pieces, is now 44% off

Osmo

If you're a parent, you're always looking for new educational toys that can help hone your kid's learning skills, augment their classroom education and avoid hours of mindless screen time around the house. Some STEM toys are either too expensive -- like elaborate robots that teach the rudiments of programming -- or too simple that your kids will tire of quickly. Osmo is a little different. A tablet app that interacts with real-world game tiles you use on a tabletop in front of the tablet, it's fun, engaging, versatile, and not something your kids will get bored with easily. Right now, you can get the -- that's $44 off the regular $100 price tag.

The deep discount prices Osmo very attractively -- it's a veritable steal at $56. You get a small "reflector" that clips to the top of your tablet and a base to stand it on, along with a slew of tile pieces (tangram puzzle blocks, numbers and letters) and a storage box to keep it all neat and un-lost. The reflector attachment lets the tiles interact with the app, so your kids can complete puzzles, challenges and games using tactile real-world gamer pieces and see them react with the game environment on the screen.

It's aimed at kids age 6-10 and features geometry puzzles, logic exercises, and games that teach math, spelling vocabulary, and more. There are even creative exercises that teach drawing.

Have an iPad rather than an Android tablet? Well, the deal for iPad owners isn't nearly as sweet; , which is 25% off.

Either way, if you just picked up a brand new tablet for Black Friday or Cyber Monday, this is a great way to let your kids have some fun with it when you're not using it to watch Netflix.

