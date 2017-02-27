Oscars fail, #EnvelopeGate earn starring role on social media

CNET

The Oscars ended in a figurative dumpster fire on Sunday night, with a major screw-up to close out the show.

People across Facebook and Twitter still can't believe the "Best Picture" winner was flubbed with the presenter announcing the wrong winner.

Social Cues is our look at what is trending across social media. Here's what people are talking about Monday:

Oscars: This year's Academy Awards outdid Steve Harvey's Miss Universe fiasco. The prestigious award show ended with a plot twist as the Best Picture presenters accidentally named "La La Land" instead of "Moonlight," which actually won. The producers apparently handed Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway the wrong envelope. The memes raced across Twitter, with #envelopegate and #OscarFail trending. Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel earned his own Twitter moment after tweeting at President Donald Trump during the show, netting more than 238,000 retweets.

#MWC17: The Mobile World Congress 2017 is just kicking off, and CNET's team is on the ground in Barcelona. The hashtag for annual mobile extravaganza is trending worldwide, offering a glimpse of the phones and wireless gadgets that companies hope you will soon be scrambling to buy.

Nokia 3310: Nokia's classic handset has returned from the grave, though a lot has changed in the 17 years since the Nokia 3310 was originally released. Noted for its month-long battery life and durability, Nokia showed off the nostalgia-fueled phone at Mobile World Congress on Saturday. The device is still trending across Facebook. We got our hands on it and, yes, it has Snake.



Rachel Dolezal: She made headlines in 2015 for pretending to be African American as she became president of the NAACP branch in Spokane, Washington. Her biological parents revealed the truth, showing childhood photos of her as a blond, white girl. She's trending on Facebook on Monday after Dolezal said in an interview with the Guardian that she is on the brink of homelessness and continues to face public ridicule. Folks on Facebook are divided, with some feeling sympathy for her current circumstances and others arguing that she deserves it.

