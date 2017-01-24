Oscars snubs kick off debate on social media

CNET

People are not happy with the Academy Awards nominations.

As the nominees were revealed, fans on social media argued about who was snubbed and what overrated films didn't deserve to be considered. The contested contenders have already taken up several trending spots on Twitter.

Oscars: The nominees are in for the Academy Awards, taking up several trending topic spots on Twitter. Trending topics included "#BestPicture," "Best Supporting Actor" and "Passengers." That last one is a bit of a sore subject as people are outraged the film was even considered for any awards. LA Times film critic Justin Chang tweeted out "fix this please" in reaction to "Passengers" nominations. Fans were also upset "Hidden Figures" star Taraji P. Henson was snubbed from the Best Actress nomination.

#IKnewWeWereDoomed: It's a real cynical mood on Twitter this Tuesday. The trending hashtag has more than 18,000 tweets from people pointing out their first sign of the apocalypse. Most tweets are centered around President Trump and his policies, but his supporters are using the same hashtag to defend the Donald. So much for that unity that social media was supposed to bring.

#IStandWithShane: YouTuber Shane Dawson sparked a social media storm on Twitter after claiming that he was kicked out of a party at the Sundance Film Festival and that security guards tried to break his legs. Dawson tweeted to his 3.34 million followers that the conservative host Tomi Lahren kicked him and his boyfriend out for "not being straight." Lahren has denied Dawson's story on Facebook, calling it "fake news." The YouTube personality also deleted his original tweets, but stands by his story. The incident launched the #IStandWithShane hashtag, with more than 64,000 people on Twitter supporting Dawson.

Overwatch: Blizzard's popular team-based shooter is trending on Facebook after a trailer for its Chinese New Year event leaked online. The video shows Chinese New Year themed skins, a new map and a new Capture the Flag mode for the Year of the Rooster. The event is expected to kick off on Tuesday and last until February 13, according to the trailer. Fans on Facebook are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the new additions.

Johnny Manziel: The former NFL player who was dropped from the Cleveland Browns after facing domestic assault charges was giving President Trump advice on Twitter on Wednesday, right before he deleted his account. He wrote to Trump, "even I know to stay away from the notifications section on twitter. Shit will drive you crazy, lead the country and let them hate." It's unclear why the ex-Browns quarterback thought he had sage advice for Trump, and even more bizarre that he deleted his account right after. Manziel is trending on Facebook over his tweet-it-and-delete-it approach.

