The 2022 Oscar nominations have officially been announced, reminding us of all the buzzy films from last year we haven't carved out time to watch yet. No need to fear, there's still time to stuff in the ones you missed before the Academy Awards winners are announced March 27.

Ten films are vying for best picture, including the Steven Spielberg-directed musical West Side Story and Guillermo Del Toro's psychological thriller Nightmare Alley. Several of them may be on streaming services you're already paying a subscription for.

Here are the best picture-nominated titles available for free with a streaming subscription, and those that you can stream for a fee.

On Netflix:

On Hulu and HBO Max:

On Apple TV Plus:

Not streaming yet:

Dune - Available to rent on Apple TV, other options from $5.99.

Belfast - Available to rent on Apple TV, other options from $19.99.

King Richard - Available to rent on Apple TV, other options from $19.99.

Drive My Car - Not yet available to stream.

Licorice Pizza - Not yet available to stream.

West Side Story - Not yet available to stream.