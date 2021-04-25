Johnson & Johnson vaccine Mortal Kombat review Elon Musk to host SNL AirTags Falcon and Winter Soldier finale Stimulus check updates

Oscars 2021 red carpet looks, from Reese Witherspoon to Glenn Close

A small red carpet has been rolled out in Los Angeles and celebrities are stepping all over it.

gettyimages-1199785267

Joaquin Phoenix at last year's red carpet.

 Photo by Li Ying/Xinhua via Getty

A tough year isn't stopping the 2021 Oscars from rolling out the red carpet. Albeit, a much smaller one. Attendees are gathering in Los Angeles for the 93rd award ceremony, which starts in a couple of hours at 5 p.m. PT. (Like last year, the event's going hostless.)

Among the expected 170 guests are a host of presenters, including: Brad Pitt, Harrison Ford, Zendaya, Laura Dern, Regina King, Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston and Renee Zellweger. Oh, and Parasite director Bong Joon-ho. The legend himself.

The guests won't have to wear masks in the theater as the main event's televised and the masks are off for the red carpet too. Check out the best looks below.

Best looks from the Oscars 2021 red carpet

Here are the best looks from the red carpet -- and the at home versions -- so far.

Carey Mulligan

Daniel Kaluuya

Emerald Fennell

Chloé Zhao

The cast of Minari

Alan Kim

Because Alan Kim's so adorable, he deserves two posts.

Leslie Odom Jr.

Colman Domingo

Glenn Close

gettyimages-1314412405

Glenn Close at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station. She's nominated for best supporting actress for Hillbilly Elegy. This is her eighth nomination -- will this finally be her year?

 Photo by Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

How to watch the Oscars 2021 red carpet

Watch the red carpet on the ABC site or app, the Academy's official Twitter or the E networkavailable on many live TV streaming services.

