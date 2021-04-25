Oscars 2021 red carpet looks, from Reese Witherspoon to Glenn Close

A tough year isn't stopping the 2021 Oscars from rolling out the red carpet. Albeit, a much smaller one. Attendees are gathering in Los Angeles for the 93rd award ceremony, which starts in a couple of hours at 5 p.m. PT. (Like last year, the event's going hostless.)
Among the expected 170 guests are a host of presenters, including: Brad Pitt, Harrison Ford, Zendaya, Laura Dern, Regina King, Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston and Renee Zellweger. Oh, and Parasite director Bong Joon-ho. The legend himself.
The guests won't have to wear masks in the theater as the main event's televised and the masks are off for the red carpet too. Check out the best looks below.
Best looks from the Oscars 2021 red carpet
Here are the best looks from the red carpet -- and the at home versions -- so far.
Carey Mulligan
Daniel Kaluuya
Emerald Fennell
Chloé Zhao
The cast of Minari
Alan Kim
Because Alan Kim's so adorable, he deserves two posts.
Leslie Odom Jr.
Colman Domingo
Glenn Close
Reese Witherspoon
How to watch the Oscars 2021 red carpet
Watch the red carpet on the ABC site or app, the Academy's official Twitter or the E network, available on many live TV streaming services.