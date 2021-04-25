Oscars 2021 red carpet looks, from Reese Witherspoon to Glenn Close

Photo by Li Ying/Xinhua via Getty

A tough year isn't stopping the 2021 Oscars from rolling out the red carpet. Albeit, a much smaller one. Attendees are gathering in Los Angeles for the 93rd award ceremony, which starts in a couple of hours at 5 p.m. PT. (Like last year, the event's going hostless.)

Among the expected 170 guests are a host of presenters, including: Brad Pitt, Harrison Ford, Zendaya, Laura Dern, Regina King, Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston and Renee Zellweger. Oh, and Parasite director Bong Joon-ho. The legend himself.

The guests won't have to wear masks in the theater as the main event's televised and the masks are off for the red carpet too. Check out the best looks below.

Here are the best looks from the red carpet -- and the at home versions -- so far.

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan dazzles in a gold gown on the #Oscars red carpet. She understood the assignment. https://t.co/JneW40MCl0 pic.twitter.com/peFo9FhsCg — Variety (@Variety) April 25, 2021

Daniel Kaluuya

Best supporting actor nominee Daniel Kaluuya arrives on the #Oscars red carpet sporting an all black suit. See more red carpet fashion here https://t.co/OUrccgI8n4 pic.twitter.com/RXVVQmKjZN — Variety (@Variety) April 25, 2021

Emerald Fennell

Friendly Reminder: Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell have ALREADY made #Oscars history tonight! 👏 https://t.co/ALpk5p74Me pic.twitter.com/l54YJ8kmTn — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 25, 2021

Chloé Zhao

Chloé Zhao is making history at the #Oscars and really showed up in sneaks and French braids. We 👏 bow 👏 down 👏. https://t.co/SFIqmlMUJG pic.twitter.com/a59tSsyewC — E! News (@enews) April 25, 2021

The cast of Minari

Alan Kim

Minari’s Alan S. Kim still serving looks as the #Oscars get underway pic.twitter.com/lLhKe6TqqX — Eli Glasner 🎥 (@glasneronfilm) April 25, 2021

Leslie Odom Jr.

What a stunning serve by Leslie Odom Jr. for the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NMpti0pA77 — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) April 25, 2021

Colman Domingo

Me: I don't feel like tweeting about the #Oscars red carpet.



Colman Domingo: Hmm, we'll see about that. pic.twitter.com/tk6WPcp9RX — Samantha Powell (@sdpowell1) April 25, 2021

Glenn Close



Reese Witherspoon

How to watch the Oscars 2021 red carpet

Watch the red carpet on the ABC site or app, the Academy's official Twitter or the E network, available on many live TV streaming services.