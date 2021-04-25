Oscars 2021: Official Chadwick Boseman NFT to be auctioned for charity

Andre Oshea

The 2021 Oscars take place on Sunday and nominees won't have to win an award to walk away with a prize. All actors and actresses nominated for awards at the show will be getting a gift bag containing, among other things, an NFT for 3D art of the late actor Chadwick Boseman, reports Screen Rant. You too can own an NFT for the piece, as it's being auctioned after the Academy Awards ceremony -- where it's expected to fetch $1.2 million.

Half of the proceeds will go to the Colon Cancer Foundation in honor of Boseman, who died of the disease in August 2020. Boseman himself is up for Best Actor at the Oscars for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

"The way to immortalize an artist, is to honor them with art," wrote Andrea Oshea, the artist behind the NFT, on Instagram. "I was tasked to create a tribute NFT for Chadwick Boseman for the Oscars! Bringing this piece to life has been one of my most challenging and rewarded experiences as an artist."

NFT, or nonfungible tokens, have become an unbelievably hot trend over the past few months. They're tokens that authenticate the ownership of a piece of digital media, a broad term which can include video clips, tweets, jpegs, gifs and audio files. NFTs are most commonly used to buy pieces of digital art. Most notably, artist Beeple sold a collage of his artworks as an NFT for $69 million.

Boseman became an internationally renowned actor in 2018 for playing the Black Panther superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring in his own film and playing a key role in Avengers: Infinity War and End Game, both of which are in the top five highest grossing films of all time. He also won acclaim -- and awards -- for his supporting role in Spike Lee's Da Five Bloods, and is a favorite at Sunday's Oscars to win best actor for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016. He continued to act, and told few non-family members of his illness.