Oscars 2021: All the winners, updated live

Check back here to see who takes home the big awards, from Chadwick Boseman to Carey Mulligan to Nomadland to Minari.

A tough year isn't stopping the 2021 Oscars. The 93rd award ceremony, which starts soon at 5 p.m. PT, is a history-making ceremony, with Emerald Fennell and Chloe Zhao both up for best director, the first time two women have been nominated in the category. Riz Ahmed is up for best actor, marking the first time the category has included a Muslin nominee.

Netflix is in the best picture race with Mank, up for 10 nominations, the most overall. But awards darling Nomadland, from Chloe Zhao, is looking like it has the best odds. Check out the full list of nominees below. Before the awards start, check out some of the best looks from the slightly smaller than usual red carpet below.

Winners

The winners will be announced starting from 5 p.m. PT. Here's how to watch the show.

Not yet announced

Best actress in a supporting role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari

Best costume design

Emma
Mank
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mulan
Pinocchio

Best original score

Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul

Best adapted screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger

Best original screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best animated short film

Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People

Best live-action short film

Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye

Best actor in a supporting role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best documentary

Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time

Best documentary short

Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha

Best international feature film

Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best sound

Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Sound of Metal
Soul

Best production design

The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet

Best film editing

The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best visual effects

Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet

Best animated feature film

Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Best makeup and hairstyling

Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio

Best original song

Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah
Io Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead
Speak Now, One Night in Miami
Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best actor in a leading role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari

Best actress in a leading role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best picture

The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best looks from the Oscars 2021 red carpet

Here are the best looks from the red carpet -- and the at home versions -- so far. (To be honest, they're all best looks just for making it there.) Among the expected 170 guests are a host of presenters, including: Brad Pitt, Harrison Ford, Zendaya, Laura Dern, Regina King, Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston and Renee Zellweger. Oh, and Parasite director Bong Joon-ho. The legend himself.

Maria Bakalova

gettyimages-1314418133

Maria Bakalova is nominated for best supporting actress for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

 Photo by Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

Riz Ahmed

gettyimages-1314418138

Riz Ahmed is nominated for best actor for The Sound of Metal. This is the first time the category has included a Muslim nominee.

  Photo by Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

Lakeith Stanfield

Viola Davis

gettyimages-1314416233

Viola Davis is up for best actress for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

 Photo by Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

Carey Mulligan

Daniel Kaluuya

Emerald Fennell

Chloé Zhao

The cast of Minari

Alan Kim

Because Alan Kim's so adorable, he deserves two posts.

OK, why not a third.

Leslie Odom Jr.

Colman Domingo

Glenn Close

gettyimages-1314412405

Glenn Close at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station. She's nominated for best supporting actress for Hillbilly Elegy. This is her eighth nomination -- will this finally be her year?

 Photo by Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

