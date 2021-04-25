Oscars 2021: All the winners, updated live

A tough year isn't stopping the 2021 Oscars. The 93rd award ceremony, which starts soon at 5 p.m. PT, is a history-making ceremony, with Emerald Fennell and Chloe Zhao both up for best director, the first time two women have been nominated in the category. Riz Ahmed is up for best actor, marking the first time the category has included a Muslin nominee.

Netflix is in the best picture race with Mank, up for 10 nominations, the most overall. But awards darling Nomadland, from Chloe Zhao, is looking like it has the best odds. Check out the full list of nominees below. Before the awards start, check out some of the best looks from the slightly smaller than usual red carpet below.

Winners

The winners will be announced starting from 5 p.m. PT. Here's how to watch the show.

Not yet announced

Best actress in a supporting role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Youn Yuh-Jung, Minari

Best costume design

Emma

Mank

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best original score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best adapted screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Best original screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best animated short film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best live-action short film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best actor in a supporting role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best documentary

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best documentary short

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best international feature film

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Sound of Metal

Soul

Best production design

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best film editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best visual effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Best animated feature film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best makeup and hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best original song

Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah

Io Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead

Speak Now, One Night in Miami

Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best actor in a leading role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best actress in a leading role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best looks from the Oscars 2021 red carpet

Here are the best looks from the red carpet -- and the at home versions -- so far. (To be honest, they're all best looks just for making it there.) Among the expected 170 guests are a host of presenters, including: Brad Pitt, Harrison Ford, Zendaya, Laura Dern, Regina King, Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston and Renee Zellweger. Oh, and Parasite director Bong Joon-ho. The legend himself.

Maria Bakalova

Photo by Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

Riz Ahmed

Photo by Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

Lakeith Stanfield

Lakeith Stanfield in Saint Laurent for the #Oscars. Absolutely amazing look pic.twitter.com/kB1OmA2t1E — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) April 25, 2021

Viola Davis

Photo by Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan dazzles in a gold gown on the #Oscars red carpet. She understood the assignment. https://t.co/JneW40MCl0 pic.twitter.com/peFo9FhsCg — Variety (@Variety) April 25, 2021

Daniel Kaluuya

Best supporting actor nominee Daniel Kaluuya arrives on the #Oscars red carpet sporting an all black suit. See more red carpet fashion here https://t.co/OUrccgI8n4 pic.twitter.com/RXVVQmKjZN — Variety (@Variety) April 25, 2021

Best supporting actor nominees Daniel Kaluuya and Leslie Odom Jr. share a laugh on the #Oscars red carpet. We love to see it https://t.co/AimXQYE1Iu pic.twitter.com/5DX8NcGhoF — Variety (@Variety) April 25, 2021

Emerald Fennell

Friendly Reminder: Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell have ALREADY made #Oscars history tonight! 👏 https://t.co/ALpk5p74Me pic.twitter.com/l54YJ8kmTn — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 25, 2021

Chloé Zhao

Chloé Zhao is making history at the #Oscars and really showed up in sneaks and French braids. We 👏 bow 👏 down 👏. https://t.co/SFIqmlMUJG pic.twitter.com/a59tSsyewC — E! News (@enews) April 25, 2021

The cast of Minari

Alan Kim

Minari’s Alan S. Kim still serving looks as the #Oscars get underway pic.twitter.com/lLhKe6TqqX — Eli Glasner 🎥 (@glasneronfilm) April 25, 2021

Because Alan Kim's so adorable, he deserves two posts.

OK, why not a third.

Leslie Odom Jr.

What a stunning serve by Leslie Odom Jr. for the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NMpti0pA77 — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) April 25, 2021

Colman Domingo

Me: I don't feel like tweeting about the #Oscars red carpet.



Colman Domingo: Hmm, we'll see about that. pic.twitter.com/tk6WPcp9RX — Samantha Powell (@sdpowell1) April 25, 2021

Glenn Close



Photo by Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon