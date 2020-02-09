Oscars 2020 winners: Full list of results with live updates

Getty

The red carpet proceedings are behind us and the stars have filed into Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. The Oscars are here, but you can still prepare yourself for the hostless show (it's a three-hour slog) with these handy and totally accurate winner predictions.

The big question facing the best picture category: Did the Oscars voters go for safe bet 1917 or people's choice Parasite?

Oscars winners

Category winners are in bold.

Animated short film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Animated feature film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best supporting actor

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Best picture

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Parasite

Ford v Ferrari

Best director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Best actor

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Best supporting actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Best film editing

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Ford v Ferrari

Parasite

Best costume design

Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman

Mark Bridges, Joker

Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Jacqueline Durran, Little Women

Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit

Best production design

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

The Irishman

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Parasite

Best sound mixing

Ad Astra

Joker

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Best sound editing

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best original screenplay

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Best adapted screenplay

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker

Best cinematography

Roger Deakins, 1917

Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Makeup and hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Music (original score)

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Music (original song)

"I'm Standing With You" from Breakthrough

"Into The Unknown" from Frozen II

"Stand Up" from Harriet

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4

"Glasgow" from Wild Rose

Live-action short film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors' Window

Saria

A Sister

Documentary feature

Advocate

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary short feature

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

International feature film

France, Les Misérables

North Macedonia, Honeyland

Poland, Corpus Christi

South Korea, Parasite

Spain, Pain and Glory

Red carpet highlights

Timothée Chalamet from Little Women has arrived to the Oscars.

daryl from the security team has arrived to the #oscars ! pic.twitter.com/i9COvZOibY — anth (@anthonyonmovies) February 10, 2020

Velvet is in, according to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Brad Pitt.

Brad Pitt in a velvet jacket has arrived for the #Oscars LET’S GO BRADNATION! pic.twitter.com/91mZxenIGE — Brad Pitt Web (@BradPittWeb) February 10, 2020

The outfit of the evening has to go to Natalie Portman.

Natalie Portman embroidered the names of female filmmakers snubbed by this year's #Oscars on her coat.



(0 women were nominated for Best Director.) pic.twitter.com/ROa702923m — AJ+ (@ajplus) February 10, 2020

Best actor winner (he's a shoe-in) Joaquin Phoenix and his sunglasses are here.

Joaquin Phoenix at the #Oscars Red Carpet pic.twitter.com/pPJQNH2wYC — Best of Joaquin Phoenix (@BestOfJPhoenix) February 10, 2020

Twenty-five-year-old four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan has a new haircut (apparently that's making a stir).

BANGS! Saoirse Ronan arriving at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/2gtcEmfzms — We Heart Saoirse (@weheartsaoirse) February 10, 2020

Florence Pugh fans, she's here.

The Last Jedi's Kelly Marie Tran is here. (Yep, The Last Jedi.)

KELLY MARIE TRAN IS BEAUTIFUL #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vE31FQyFtg — josie ʬ⁸⁴ saw BoP (@emiliaheards) February 9, 2020

Billie Eilish will perform during the in memoriam segment of the night.

Billie Eilish has arrived everyone else go HOME #Oscars pic.twitter.com/zMayCvBjye — revi (@starboyrevi) February 9, 2020

How dare they be so adorable: JoJo Rabbit's Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates have landed.

Roman Griffin Davis & Archie Yates from Jojo Rabbit jumping on the #Oscars red carpet. pic.twitter.com/PkoR8lyZg7 — Jonny Bunning (@JonnyBunning) February 9, 2020

Laura Dern, who recently shone at the Film Independent Spirit Awards (for reasons other than winning awards), brought her mother along for the ride.

Laura Dern (tipped to win Best Supporting Actress tonight) & her mother Diane Ladd #Oscars pic.twitter.com/vPyO1fdBxp — Kate (@katetalksfilm) February 9, 2020

Director Spike Lee paid tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Legendary director Spike Lee showing some love Kobe Bryant on his way into the #Oscars - He Got Game is STILL the best basketball movie ever made! pic.twitter.com/U0acp6Nfx5 — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) February 9, 2020

A lineup of the women who voice the non-English versions of Frozen's Elsa. This is definitely a moment.

Julia Butters, aka the child actress from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, brought her own food. She really is a genius.

Julia Butters brought a turkey sandwich in her purse because "I don't like some of the food here. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/sCDTr4GZYq — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 9, 2020

Parasite alert: The cast and director Bong Joon-ho are here. Now give them everything they deserve.

He ran all the way here: 1917's brilliant George MacKay has made it to the red carpet.

George MacKay de '1917' no Red Carpet do #Oscars pic.twitter.com/D4nMUMA4Ow — CINEMA 505 (@CINEMA505) February 9, 2020

Billy Porter gets the credit for first major red carpet moment with this phoenix-inspired couture.

Billy Porter is here on the Oscar red carpet getting last-minute glam touch-ups pic.twitter.com/62HGqSjs4S — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 9, 2020

Zazie Beetz arrived to represent Joker, this year's most-nominated film with 11 nods (it still probably won't win best picture).

Here on the red carpet, Zazie Beetz from "Joker" is the first to arrive in a Thom Browne corset dress. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/DD8c5K8LOc — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 9, 2020

We'll keep updating this post as more stars (and entertaining reactions) file in.