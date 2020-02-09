Oscars 2020 winners: Full list of results with live updates

The red carpet proceedings are behind us and the stars have filed into Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. The Oscars are here, but you can still prepare yourself for the hostless show (it's a three-hour slog) with these handy and totally accurate winner predictions.
The big question facing the best picture category: Did the Oscars voters go for safe bet 1917 or people's choice Parasite?
Oscars winners
Category winners are in bold.
Animated short film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Animated feature film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best supporting actor
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Best picture
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Parasite
Ford v Ferrari
Best director
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Best actor
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Best supporting actress
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Best film editing
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Ford v Ferrari
Parasite
Best costume design
Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman
Mark Bridges, Joker
Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women
Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit
Best production design
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
The Irishman
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Parasite
Best sound mixing
Ad Astra
Joker
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Best sound editing
1917
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best original screenplay
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Best adapted screenplay
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker
Best cinematography
Roger Deakins, 1917
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Makeup and hairstyling
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Visual effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Music (original score)
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Music (original song)
"I'm Standing With You" from Breakthrough
"Into The Unknown" from Frozen II
"Stand Up" from Harriet
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4
"Glasgow" from Wild Rose
Live-action short film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Saria
A Sister
Documentary feature
Advocate
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Documentary short feature
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
International feature film
France, Les Misérables
North Macedonia, Honeyland
Poland, Corpus Christi
South Korea, Parasite
Spain, Pain and Glory
Red carpet highlights
Timothée Chalamet from Little Women has arrived to the Oscars.
Velvet is in, according to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's Brad Pitt.
The outfit of the evening has to go to Natalie Portman.
Best actor winner (he's a shoe-in) Joaquin Phoenix and his sunglasses are here.
Twenty-five-year-old four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan has a new haircut (apparently that's making a stir).
Florence Pugh fans, she's here.
The Last Jedi's Kelly Marie Tran is here. (Yep, The Last Jedi.)
Billie Eilish will perform during the in memoriam segment of the night.
How dare they be so adorable: JoJo Rabbit's Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates have landed.
Laura Dern, who recently shone at the Film Independent Spirit Awards (for reasons other than winning awards), brought her mother along for the ride.
Director Spike Lee paid tribute to Kobe Bryant.
A lineup of the women who voice the non-English versions of Frozen's Elsa. This is definitely a moment.
Julia Butters, aka the child actress from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, brought her own food. She really is a genius.
Parasite alert: The cast and director Bong Joon-ho are here. Now give them everything they deserve.
He ran all the way here: 1917's brilliant George MacKay has made it to the red carpet.
Billy Porter gets the credit for first major red carpet moment with this phoenix-inspired couture.
Zazie Beetz arrived to represent Joker, this year's most-nominated film with 11 nods (it still probably won't win best picture).
We'll keep updating this post as more stars (and entertaining reactions) file in.
