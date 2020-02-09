Oscars 2020 red carpet highlights: Parasite cast, Billy Porter and more

With the red carpet rolled out and the stars filing in to Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, the Oscars are well and truly upon us. But before this post turns into a list of the winners, updated live (the main show starts at 5 p.m. PT), let's sit back and appreciate those who came solely to deliver red carpet looks.
Red carpet highlights
A lineup of the women who voice the non-English versions of Frozen's Elsa. This is definitely a moment.
Julia Butters, aka the child actress from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, brought her own food. She really is a genius.
Parasite alert: The cast and director Bong Joon-ho are here. Now give them everything they deserve.
He ran all the way here: 1917's brilliant George MacKay has made it to the red carpet.
Billy Porter gets the credit for first major red carpet moment with this phoenix-inspired couture.
Greta Gerwig and Timothée Chalamet will feel the love from @fiImloser...
Zazie Beetz arrived to represent Joker, this year's most-nominated film with 11 nods (it still probably won't win best picture).
