Oscars 2020 red carpet highlights: Parasite cast, Billy Porter and more

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

With the red carpet rolled out and the stars filing in to Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, the Oscars are well and truly upon us. But before this post turns into a list of the winners, updated live (the main show starts at 5 p.m. PT), let's sit back and appreciate those who came solely to deliver red carpet looks.

Meanwhile, get your Oscars predictions ready with this handy and totally accurate guide, or take a look behind the scenes at the Dolby Theatre. Finally, appreciate some of the relatively smaller categories by watching all five of the live-action short nominees (it won't take long).

Keep refreshing this page for more Twitter reactions as the stars take the red carpet stage.

Read more: How to watch the Oscars and red carpet online | Oscars predictions: Will Parasite win?

Red carpet highlights

A lineup of the women who voice the non-English versions of Frozen's Elsa. This is definitely a moment.

Julia Butters, aka the child actress from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, brought her own food. She really is a genius.

Julia Butters brought a turkey sandwich in her purse because "I don't like some of the food here. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/sCDTr4GZYq — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 9, 2020

Parasite alert: The cast and director Bong Joon-ho are here. Now give them everything they deserve.

He ran all the way here: 1917's brilliant George MacKay has made it to the red carpet.

George MacKay de '1917' no Red Carpet do #Oscars pic.twitter.com/D4nMUMA4Ow — CINEMA 505 (@CINEMA505) February 9, 2020

Billy Porter gets the credit for first major red carpet moment with this phoenix-inspired couture.

Billy Porter is here on the Oscar red carpet getting last-minute glam touch-ups pic.twitter.com/62HGqSjs4S — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 9, 2020

Greta Gerwig and Timothée Chalamet will feel the love from @fiImloser...

the way the Oscars red carpet is starting at 3:30 pm which means in 2 hours and 30 mins we’re going to see everyone arriving and Timothée’s Oscars fit and him doing interviews and photos of him and Saoirse and Florence and Greta I- pic.twitter.com/JDErwwmYpq — s (@fiImloser) February 9, 2020

Zazie Beetz arrived to represent Joker, this year's most-nominated film with 11 nods (it still probably won't win best picture).

Here on the red carpet, Zazie Beetz from "Joker" is the first to arrive in a Thom Browne corset dress. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/DD8c5K8LOc — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 9, 2020

We'll keep updating this post as more stars (and entertaining reactions) file in.