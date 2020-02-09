Oscars 2020 memes: Billie Eilish's horrified look wins the night

Ever since memes became a thing, awards shows have produced some of the best ones out there. (Meryl Streep shouting through cupped hands at the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards still has so many uses.) Sunday's Academy Awards were no exception. From Billie Eilish to director Bong Joon-ho, snippets of the stars found their way onto social media and made a splash.
Billie Eilish
Presenters Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig broke into a little musical medley while presenting the award for best costume design, and for some reason, cameras cut to young singer Billie Eilish in the audience. The expression on Eilish's face quickly caught viewers' attention.
Wrote one Twitter user, "Billie Eilish's reaction to this bit turned me into a boomer filming a Facebook rant in my car."
Said another, "It's OK Billie Eilish, I *also* didn't like that bit."
But some felt Rudolph and Wiig were hilarious. "Billie clearly never saw 'The Sweeney Sisters' on SNL, which is such a shame ... Her loss because Maya and Kristen are everything!"
And others were quick to defend the teenage singer for just getting caught with an odd look on her face. "People better not try to cancel billie for her reaction," wrote one Twitter user. "The internet is full of judgmental people who will misinterpret EVERYTHING!"
Martin Scorsese and Eminem
Rapper Eminem thrilled fans with his performance of "Lose Yourself," which won the Oscar for best original song for its appearance in the 2002 film 8 Mile. But not everyone was tuned in. Cameras caught legendary director Martin Scorsese seeming to sleep during Eminem's song.
"Cutting to Martin Scorsese during the Eminem musical number is automatically next year's best short film winner," said writer Eric Vespe.
Said another Twitter user, "Why is Eminem performing?? What is the connection? Is it just to give us reaction shots of Scorsese reconsidering the life choices he's made that led him here?"
Bong Joon-ho
Another Oscar moment came earlier in the night when director Bong Joon-ho won the award for best original screenplay for his film Parasite. The cameras captured the director gazing at his award with sheer delight, and fans loved it.
"Bong Joon-ho admiring his Oscar is a vibe," one Twitter user wrote.
Said another, "I want someone to look at me like Bong Joon-ho looks at his Oscar."
Timothée Chalamet
Oscar outfits always get social buzz, but usually, it's an exotic gown or two getting the attention. (And Natalie Portman's embroidered cape did make headlines.)
But also on Sunday, Timothée Chalamet hit it big for his shiny blue coat and pants that some thought made him look like like he'd just gotten off work at an auto shop or service station. "Congrats Timothée Chalamet for his promotion to gas station manager," snarked the Twitter account for The Ringer.
Originally published Feb. 9, 7:12 p.m. PT and updated throughout the show.
