Oscars 2020: How to watch the awards show and red carpet online

There's still a little while before the Oscars. Between now and Feb. 9, the BAFTAs and the Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place, and those will likely help shape Oscars predictions. Or you can boycott the Oscars entirely, depending on how you feel about the lack of diversity in major acting categories and best director (Greta Gerwig was sadly snubbed).

But if you're a Joker fan, you're in for a real treat. Hold your breath during the 11 categories the most nominated movie is up for (yes, the most nominated movie at the Oscars is a comic book movie).

1917, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood are also among the best picture front-runners, with 10 nominations each. Check out how to watch the Oscars (which are going hostless for the second year in a row) below.

Date and start time

The Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

US: The Oscars start at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 9.

UK: The Oscars start at 1 a.m. GMT on Monday, Feb. 10.

Australia: The Oscars start at midday AEST on Monday, Feb. 10.

How to watch the Oscars online

The Oscars will air on ABC in the US. To stream online, there are a couple of options:

DirecTV Now's basic, $50-a-month Live a Little package includes ABC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if you get a live feed of Fox and the other local networks in your ZIP code. Read full review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes ABC, but check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes ABC. Plug in your ZIP code on its channel lineup page to see what live, local networks are available where you live.

Australia : The Oscars will air live on Seven.

: The Oscars will air live on Seven. UK: You can watch the Oscars using a Sky Cinema Pass with Now TV (a seven-day free trial is offered).

How to stream the red carpet

The earlier red carpet proceedings will be streamed live on Twitter. You can watch by following the Academy Awards official Twitter account. Sister site Entertainment Tonight Online and as usual the E network, available on many live TV streaming services, will have Oscars pre-coverage all day Sunday, with E's red carpet coverage beginning at 2 p.m. PT. Elsewhere, ABC has its own pre-red carpet coverage starting at 2:30 p.m. PT, and its Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live From the Red Carpet starts at 3:30 p.m. PT.