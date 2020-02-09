Gift bags at the Oscars are a tradition for nominees in some of the top categories, but these aren't your standard goodies. As you might expect, the Hollywood crowd expects a bit more than chocolate and scented candles. Think tropical vacations and laser skin-resurfacing.
For nearly two decades, marketing agency Distinctive Assets has been independently producing extravagant swag bags given to nominees in the best actor/actress, best supporting actor/actress and best director categories. They're delivered to nominees in the week leading up to the Oscars, and they're about as luxe as you might expect.
Distinctive Assets won't say how much the gift bag is worth, but last year's selection was reportedly valued at more than $100,000.
In a press release, the agency shared a breakdown of what's in this year's bags. Gifts include a range of items, such as crystal earrings from Millianna, a 24-karat gold Hollowtips vape pen and a 12-day all-inclusive cruise from Scenic Eclipse worth over $78,000. There's also a "guided edibles tasting" of cannabis-infused chocolate from Coda Signature and a Royal Chakra Bath Bomb from Hotsy Totsy Haus made with 24-karat gold, purple Brazilian clay and coconut milk.
Tech-centered products include a mediation headband from Muse and a urine collector called Peezy Midstream, which promises "accurate analysis, diagnosis and treatment." Nominees also get a one-year membership to LiveItUp, a service that sends life skills via text from experts in areas such as wellness, financial health and mindfulness.
This year's bag also features a fair share of wellness-focused gifts. Nominees get meal kits from farm-to-fork company Nutrition for Longevity; a nutrition bar from Fast Bar that "supports weight management, fasting goals, and a healthy lifestyle;" and a gift set from Essence One with natural aromatherapy products designed to help users sleep better. The set includes a sleep support rollerball, honey mint lip balm and body oil.
"While this gift bag does always have an impressive value, that is never our goal," Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary said in a statement. "While we no longer release an official valuation, this year's gift bag is one of the best we have ever assembled."
Here are other gifts nominees will get in their swag bags:
- A gold and silver "moon bracelet" from Officina Bernardi.
- 10 personal training sessions.
- A custom stained-glass portrait created by artist John Thoman.
- CBD Barkeep, a syrup you can add to a cocktail or mocktail.
- Luxury car fragrances from Charabanc.
- Up to $25,000 of treatments and rejuvenation procedures such as chemical peels, laser skin resurfacing and Botox at Dr. Konstantin's in New York.
- A stay at Faro Cumplida, an active lighthouse in Spain.
- Old Spice Ultra Smooth deodorant (because why not?).
- Custom designed, bullet-resistant security doors from Remo.
- A five-night stay at the Waikiki Beachcomber hotel.
The Oscars take place Feb. 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, and will air on ABC.
Originally published Feb. 5.
Oscars 2020 gift bag includes 24-karat gold vape pen, free Botox, cruise
