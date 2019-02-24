Oscars 2019 winners: Live updates, highlights, reactions

The wins for the 91st Academy Awards will roll in soon.

Roma and The Favourite lead the nominations with 10 each on Sunday, with Rami Malek and Glenn Close looking like likely winners in the best acting categories. Amid the Oscars pizazz, some people have already won awards. Big ones so far: Regina King won for best actress in a supporting role.

Winners so far

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Regina King -- If Beale Street Could Talk

Amy Adams -- Vice

Marina de Tavira -- Roma

Emma Stone -- The Favourite

Rachel Weisz -- The Favourite

Best Documentary -- Feature

Winner: Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RGB

Still to come

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

Best Director

BlacKkKlansman -- Spike Lee

Cold War -- Paweł Pawlikowski

The Favourite -- Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma -- Alfonso Cuaron

Vice -- Adam McKay

Best Actor

Christian Bale -- Vice

Bradley Cooper -- A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe -- At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek -- Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen -- Green Book

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio -- Roma

Glenn Close -- The Wife

Olivia Colman -- The Favourite

Lady Gaga -- A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy -- Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali -- Green Book

Adam Driver -- BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliot -- A Star is Born

Richard E Grant -- Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell -- Vice

Best Original Screenplay

The Favorite -- Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

First Reformed -- Paul Schrader

Green Book -- Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

Roma -- Alfonso Cuaron

Vice -- Adam McKay

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs -- Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

BlacKkKlansman -- Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee

Can You Ever Forgive Me? -- Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk -- Barry Jenkins

A Star is Born -- Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters

Best Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Foreign Language Film

Capernaum -- Lebanon

Cold War -- Poland

Never Look Away -- Germany

Roma -- Mexico

Shoplifters -- Japan

Best Documentary -- Short Subject

Black Sheep

Endgame

Lifeboat

A Night at The Garden

Period. End of Sentence

Best Live Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Best Animated Short Film

Animal Behavior

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Best Original Score

Black Panther -- Ludwig Goransson

BlacKkKlansmen -- Terence Blanchard

If Beale Street Could Talk -- Nicholas Britell

Isle of Dogs -- Alexandre Desplat

Mary Poppins Returns -- Marc Shaiman

Best Original Song

All The Stars -- Black Panther

I'll Fight -- RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go -- Mary Poppins Returns

Shallow -- A Star Is Born

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings -- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Best Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star is Born

Best Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Best Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star is Born

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Best Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Best Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Oscars reactions

Like Ellen's epic selfie, Jennifer Lawrence's Oscars trip and Moonlight beating La La Land, there were some Oscars moments.

Here are the reactions to those moments so far via social media.

Oprah Winfrey was moved by Regina King's best supporting actress win.

In tears watching @ReginaKing. Such an authentic acceptance. Bravo to you! and Amen, God IS good all the time! #Oscars — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) February 25, 2019

Ben Schwartz of Parks and Recreation goodness pointed out the Oscars lack of a host.

“Ladies and gentlemen, your host for the Oscars, MUSIC!!!” #Oscars — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) February 25, 2019



