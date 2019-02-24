Oscars 2019 winners: Live updates, highlights, reactions

The wins for the 91st Academy Awards are rolling in.
Roma and The Favourite lead the nominations with 10 each on Sunday, with Rami Malek and Glenn Close looking like likely winners in the best acting categories. Amid the Oscars pizazz, some movies and people have already won awards.
Big wins so far: Regina King won for best actress in a supporting role and Black Panther won for best costume design and production design.
Here's how to watch in case you're just joining in and here are our predictions. Also get the best Oscars highlights and reactions at the bottom of this post.
Here are the categories and winners below. You can also follow along with updates from sister sites ET Online and TV Guide.
Winners so far
Best Supporting Actress
Winner: Regina King -- If Beale Street Could Talk
Amy Adams -- Vice
Marina de Tavira -- Roma
Emma Stone -- The Favourite
Rachel Weisz -- The Favourite
Best Documentary -- Feature
Winner: Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RGB
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Winner: Vice
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Best Costume Design
Winner: Black Panther
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Best Production Design
Winner: Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Best Cinematography
Winner: Roma
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
A Star is Born
Best Sound Editing
Winner: Bohemian Rhapsody
Black Panther
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Best Sound Mixing
Winner: Bohemian Rhapsody
Black Panther
First Man
Roma
A Star is Born
Best Foreign Language Film
Winner: Roma -- Mexico
Capernaum -- Lebanon
Cold War -- Poland
Never Look Away -- Germany
Shoplifters -- Japan
Still to come
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
Best Director
BlacKkKlansman -- Spike Lee
Cold War -- Paweł Pawlikowski
The Favourite -- Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma -- Alfonso Cuaron
Vice -- Adam McKay
Best Actor
Christian Bale -- Vice
Bradley Cooper -- A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe -- At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek -- Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen -- Green Book
Best Actress
Yalitza Aparicio -- Roma
Glenn Close -- The Wife
Olivia Colman -- The Favourite
Lady Gaga -- A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy -- Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali -- Green Book
Adam Driver -- BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliot -- A Star is Born
Richard E Grant -- Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell -- Vice
Best Original Screenplay
The Favorite -- Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
First Reformed -- Paul Schrader
Green Book -- Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
Roma -- Alfonso Cuaron
Vice -- Adam McKay
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs -- Joel Coen and Ethan Coen
BlacKkKlansman -- Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee
Can You Ever Forgive Me? -- Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk -- Barry Jenkins
A Star is Born -- Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters
Best Animated Feature Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Documentary -- Short Subject
Black Sheep
Endgame
Lifeboat
A Night at The Garden
Period. End of Sentence
Best Live Action Short Film
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Best Animated Short Film
Animal Behavior
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Best Original Score
Black Panther -- Ludwig Goransson
BlacKkKlansmen -- Terence Blanchard
If Beale Street Could Talk -- Nicholas Britell
Isle of Dogs -- Alexandre Desplat
Mary Poppins Returns -- Marc Shaiman
Best Original Song
All The Stars -- Black Panther
I'll Fight -- RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go -- Mary Poppins Returns
Shallow -- A Star Is Born
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings -- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Best Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Oscars highlights and reactions
Like Ellen's epic selfie, Jennifer Lawrence's Oscars trip and Moonlight beating La La Land, there were some Oscars moments.
Here are the reactions to those moments so far via social media.
Oprah Winfrey was moved by Regina King's best supporting actress win.
People also loved Chris Evans helping King up the stairs to accept her award. Hero stuff.
Ben Schwartz of Parks and Recreation goodness pointed out the Oscars lack of a host.
Best documentary feature winner Free Solo had many happy supporters, in many categories.
Macaulay Culkin had thoughts on the best makeup and hairstyling category.
Black Panther's first Oscar win for best costume design was big for many reasons.
Black Panther's second Oscar win for best production design was another historic win.
Alfonso Cuaron won best cinematography with Roma. Here's some more great cinematography.
THIS is a highlight.
People weren't that happy with Bohemian Rhapsody's best sound editing win.
Some interesting tidbits coming out of Twitter. This one on horror films being snubbed at the Oscars.
For even more:
- Roma best-picture Oscar may be Netflix's last step to conquering Hollywood
- Oscars 2019: Breaking down Black Panther's chances for best picture
- Meet the Oscar winner for costumes who made Black Panther look fierce
Oscars 2019 memes: Aquaman's scrunchie, Chris Evans always being a captain
Everything you need to know about the Oscars: Start time, nominees, red carpet, predictions and more.
How to watch every Marvel movie and TV series in perfect order: Plan your rewatch now.
Discuss: Oscars 2019 winners: Live updates, highlights, reactions
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.