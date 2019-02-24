Oscars 2019 winners: Live updates, highlights, reactions

The wins for the 91st Academy Awards are rolling in.

Roma and The Favourite lead the nominations with 10 each on Sunday, with Rami Malek and Glenn Close looking like likely winners in the best acting categories. Amid the Oscars pizazz, some movies and people have already won awards.

Big wins so far: Regina King won for best actress in a supporting role and Black Panther won for best costume design and production design.

Here's how to watch in case you're just joining in and here are our predictions. Also get the best Oscars highlights and reactions at the bottom of this post.

Now playing: Watch this: Oscars 2019: How to write the perfect speech and go viral

Here are the categories and winners below. You can also follow along with updates from sister sites ET Online and TV Guide.

Winners so far

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Regina King -- If Beale Street Could Talk

Amy Adams -- Vice

Marina de Tavira -- Roma

Emma Stone -- The Favourite

Rachel Weisz -- The Favourite

Best Documentary -- Feature

Winner: Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RGB

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Winner: Vice

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Best Costume Design

Winner: Black Panther

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Best Production Design

Winner: Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Best Cinematography

Winner: Roma

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

A Star is Born

Best Sound Editing

Winner: Bohemian Rhapsody

Black Panther

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Best Sound Mixing

Winner: Bohemian Rhapsody

Black Panther

First Man

Roma

A Star is Born

Best Foreign Language Film

Winner: Roma -- Mexico

Capernaum -- Lebanon

Cold War -- Poland

Never Look Away -- Germany

Shoplifters -- Japan

Still to come

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

Best Director

BlacKkKlansman -- Spike Lee

Cold War -- Paweł Pawlikowski

The Favourite -- Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma -- Alfonso Cuaron

Vice -- Adam McKay

Best Actor

Christian Bale -- Vice

Bradley Cooper -- A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe -- At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek -- Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen -- Green Book

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio -- Roma

Glenn Close -- The Wife

Olivia Colman -- The Favourite

Lady Gaga -- A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy -- Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali -- Green Book

Adam Driver -- BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliot -- A Star is Born

Richard E Grant -- Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell -- Vice

Best Original Screenplay

The Favorite -- Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

First Reformed -- Paul Schrader

Green Book -- Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

Roma -- Alfonso Cuaron

Vice -- Adam McKay

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs -- Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

BlacKkKlansman -- Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee

Can You Ever Forgive Me? -- Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk -- Barry Jenkins

A Star is Born -- Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters

Best Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Documentary -- Short Subject



Black Sheep

Endgame

Lifeboat

A Night at The Garden

Period. End of Sentence

Best Live Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Best Animated Short Film

Animal Behavior

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Best Original Score

Black Panther -- Ludwig Goransson

BlacKkKlansmen -- Terence Blanchard

If Beale Street Could Talk -- Nicholas Britell

Isle of Dogs -- Alexandre Desplat

Mary Poppins Returns -- Marc Shaiman

Best Original Song

All The Stars -- Black Panther

I'll Fight -- RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go -- Mary Poppins Returns

Shallow -- A Star Is Born

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings -- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Oscars highlights and reactions

Like Ellen's epic selfie, Jennifer Lawrence's Oscars trip and Moonlight beating La La Land, there were some Oscars moments.

Here are the reactions to those moments so far via social media.

Oprah Winfrey was moved by Regina King's best supporting actress win.

In tears watching @ReginaKing. Such an authentic acceptance. Bravo to you! and Amen, God IS good all the time! #Oscars — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) February 25, 2019

People also loved Chris Evans helping King up the stairs to accept her award. Hero stuff.

Chris Evans wins Best at Supporting Actress pic.twitter.com/88fkS0c3Jr — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) February 25, 2019

Ben Schwartz of Parks and Recreation goodness pointed out the Oscars lack of a host.

“Ladies and gentlemen, your host for the Oscars, MUSIC!!!” #Oscars — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) February 25, 2019

Best documentary feature winner Free Solo had many happy supporters, in many categories.

undesirable opinion but the wall in free solo deserved at least a nom for best supporting actor — Jackson Ryan 🙏 (@dctrjack) February 25, 2019

Macaulay Culkin had thoughts on the best makeup and hairstyling category.

Vice for best makeup? You can make anyone bald! Show me a movie where Dick Cheney has hair and then I’m impressed! #MackTweetsTheOscars — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) February 25, 2019

Black Panther's first Oscar win for best costume design was big for many reasons.

Black Panther costume designer Ruth E. Carter is the FIRST black woman to ever win Best Costume Design! Historic moment. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/361t7b4SJQ — Denizcan Grimes (@MrFilmkritik) February 25, 2019

Black Panther's second Oscar win for best production design was another historic win.

Production design is another landmark: “Hannah Beachler is the first African-American ever nominated for the award in production design. She helped create the cinematic world of Wakanda.” https://t.co/47rv4znFBh — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) February 25, 2019

Alfonso Cuaron won best cinematography with Roma. Here's some more great cinematography.

THIS is a highlight.

Only 3 black women have won Oscars for anything other than acting. 2 of them just happened tonight. — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 25, 2019

People weren't that happy with Bohemian Rhapsody's best sound editing win.

Do they... think that Sound Editing is an award for... volume control? #Oscars — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) February 25, 2019

Can you literally *hear* Jurassic Park? Back to the Future? Braveheart? TITANIC?! Sound editing is so critical to a film’s staying power, and this year’s nominees are such a testament to that. OK, sound rant over. Good luck to all! #TheOscars — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) February 25, 2019

Some interesting tidbits coming out of Twitter. This one on horror films being snubbed at the Oscars.

Bohemian Rhapsody beats out A Quiet Place for Best Sound Editing, so horror loses its one shot at an Oscar this year #Oscars — James A. Janisse (@JamesAJanisse) February 25, 2019

Now playing: Watch this: The best geek movies of 2018

For even more: