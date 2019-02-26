Oscars 2019 winners: Everything from best picture, best director, best actor from Bohemian Rhapsody to Green Book and more

Wins from the 91st Academy Awards are in.
Though Roma and The Favourite led the nominations with 10 each on Sunday, it was Green Book that took the best picture gong, with Rami Malek and Olivia Colman winning big in the best-acting categories.
Other big wins of the night included Alfonso Cuarón for best director, Spike Lee for best adapted screenplay -- his first non-honorary Oscar win -- Mahershala Ali for best supporting actor, Regina King for best supporting actress and Black Panther for three awards: best costume design, production design and best original score.
Here were our predictions, here are the standout memes from the night, and below you'll find the top Oscars highlights and reactions.
Best Picture
Winner: Green Book
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
Best Director
Winner: Roma -- Alfonso Cuarón
BlacKkKlansman -- Spike Lee
Cold War -- Paweł Pawlikowski
The Favourite -- Yorgos Lanthimos
Vice -- Adam McKay
Best Actress
Winner: Olivia Colman -- The Favourite
Yalitza Aparicio -- Roma
Glenn Close -- The Wife
Lady Gaga -- A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy -- Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Actor
Winner: Rami Malek -- Bohemian Rhapsody
Christian Bale -- Vice
Bradley Cooper -- A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe -- At Eternity's Gate
Viggo Mortensen -- Green Book
Best Supporting Actress
Winner: Regina King -- If Beale Street Could Talk
Amy Adams -- Vice
Marina de Tavira -- Roma
Emma Stone -- The Favourite
Rachel Weisz -- The Favourite
Best Supporting Actor
Winner: Mahershala Ali -- Green Book
Adam Driver -- BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliot -- A Star is Born
Richard E. Grant -- Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell -- Vice
Best Original Song
Winner: Shallow -- A Star Is Born
All The Stars -- Black Panther
I'll Fight -- RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go -- Mary Poppins Returns
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings -- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Best Original Score
Winner: Black Panther -- Ludwig Goransson
BlacKkKlansmen -- Terence Blanchard
If Beale Street Could Talk -- Nicholas Britell
Isle of Dogs -- Alexandre Desplat
Mary Poppins Returns -- Marc Shaiman
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner: BlacKkKlansman -- Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs -- Joel Coen and Ethan Coen
Can You Ever Forgive Me? -- Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk -- Barry Jenkins
A Star is Born -- Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters
Best Original Screenplay
Winner: Green Book -- Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
The Favorite -- Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
First Reformed -- Paul Schrader
Roma -- Alfonso Cuaron
Vice -- Adam McKay
Best Live Action Short Film
Winner: Skin
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Best Visual Effects
Winner: First Man
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Best Documentary -- Short Subject
Winner: Period. End of Sentence
Black Sheep
Endgame
Lifeboat
A Night at The Garden
Best Animated Short Film
Winner: Bao
Animal Behavior
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Best Animated Feature Film
Winner: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Best Film Editing
Winner: Bohemian Rhapsody
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Best Foreign Language Film
Winner: Roma -- Mexico
Capernaum -- Lebanon
Cold War -- Poland
Never Look Away -- Germany
Shoplifters -- Japan
Best Sound Mixing
Winner: Bohemian Rhapsody
Black Panther
First Man
Roma
A Star is Born
Best Sound Editing
Winner: Bohemian Rhapsody
Black Panther
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Best Cinematography
Winner: Roma
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
A Star is Born
Best Production Design
Winner: Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Best Costume Design
Winner: Black Panther
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Winner: Vice
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Best Documentary -- Feature
Winner: Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RGB
Oscars highlights and reactions
Like Ellen's epic selfie, Jennifer Lawrence's Oscars trip and Moonlight beating La La Land, there were some big moments at Oscars 2019. We saw Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's stirring performance of Shallow, Spike Lee winning his first non-honorary Oscar and Olivia Coleman thanking Lady Gaga for her best-actress award. Here are social media's reactions to those moments.
Some were surprised, and less than ecstatic, about Green Book's best-picture win.
Many were happy about Alfonso Cuarón's best-director win.
Olivia Coleman quite possibly gave the funniest Oscars speech of all time. "Thank you, Lady Gaga!"
THE Josh Gad of THE Frozen had this to say.
Rami Malek's best-actor win got mixed reviews. Pictoline was very animated about his success.
But some weren't as impressed.
Either way, Malek still achieved a first.
Lady Gaga made history with her song Shallow.
And there was possibly another first involving Gaga.
Some were happy campers following Black Panther's third win of the night for best original score.
"Let's do the right thing!" Spike Lee's first Oscar win. No further comment needed.
Stephen Amell of Arrow was quite happy with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Oscars singing performance.
The chemistry was palpable, apparently.
People saw through Period. End of Sentence's best documentary -- short subject win.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse achieved a historic feat.
Some happy reactions to the best animated feature winner.
Some people weren't too happy with Bohemian Rhapsody's win for best sound editing.
Some interesting tidbits coming out of Twitter. This one on horror films being snubbed at the Oscars.
Here's one take on Bohemian Rhapsody's film-editing win.
People called back to this thread on Bohemian Rhapsody's editing.
THIS is a highlight.
Alfonso Cuarón won best cinematography for Roma. Here's some more great cinematography.
Black Panther's first Oscar win for best costume design was big for many reasons.
Black Panther's second Oscar win for best production design was another historic win.
Macaulay Culkin had thoughts on the best makeup and hairstyling category.
Best documentary feature winner Free Solo had many happy supporters, in many categories.
Oprah Winfrey was moved by Regina King's best supporting actress win.
People also loved Chris Evans heroically helping King up the stairs to accept her award.
Ben Schwartz of Parks and Recreation goodness pointed out the Oscars lack of a host.
