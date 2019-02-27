CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Oscars 2019 winners: Best picture, best director, best actor from Bohemian Rhapsody, Netflix to Green Book and more

Green Book won best picture, Bohemian Rhapsody took home four statues, and Black Panther and Roma got three each. Here's the full list of winners.

Jeff Kravitz

Wins from the 91st Academy Awards are in.

Though Roma and The Favourite led the nominations with 10 each on Sunday, it was Green Book that took the best picture gong, with Rami Malek and Olivia Colman winning big in the best-acting categories. 

Other big wins of the night included Alfonso Cuarón for best director, Spike Lee for best adapted screenplay -- his first non-honorary Oscar win -- Mahershala Ali for best supporting actor, Regina King for best supporting actress and Black Panther for three awards: best costume design, production design and best original score.

Here were our predictions, here are the standout memes from the night, and below you'll find the top Oscars highlights and reactions.

Read more: How to watch Green Book 

Now playing: Watch this: Oscars 2019: How to write the perfect speech and go viral
4:15

Best Picture

Winner: Green Book
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice

Best Director

Winner: Roma -- Alfonso Cuarón
BlacKkKlansman -- Spike Lee
Cold War -- Paweł Pawlikowski
The Favourite -- Yorgos Lanthimos
Vice -- Adam McKay

Best Actress

Winner: Olivia Colman -- The Favourite
Yalitza Aparicio -- Roma
Glenn Close -- The Wife
Lady Gaga -- A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy -- Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Actor

Winner: Rami Malek -- Bohemian Rhapsody
Christian Bale -- Vice
Bradley Cooper -- A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe -- At Eternity's Gate
Viggo Mortensen -- Green Book

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Regina King -- If Beale Street Could Talk 
Amy Adams -- Vice
Marina de Tavira -- Roma
Emma Stone -- The Favourite
Rachel Weisz -- The Favourite

Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Mahershala Ali -- Green Book
Adam Driver -- BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliot -- A Star is Born
Richard E. Grant -- Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell -- Vice

Best Original Song

Winner: Shallow -- A Star Is Born
All The Stars -- Black Panther
I'll Fight -- RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go -- Mary Poppins Returns
When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings -- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Original Score

Winner: Black Panther -- Ludwig Goransson
BlacKkKlansmen -- Terence Blanchard
If Beale Street Could Talk -- Nicholas Britell
Isle of Dogs -- Alexandre Desplat
Mary Poppins Returns -- Marc Shaiman

Best Adapted Screenplay

Winner: BlacKkKlansman -- Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs -- Joel Coen and Ethan Coen
Can You Ever Forgive Me? -- Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk -- Barry Jenkins
A Star is Born -- Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters

Best Original Screenplay

Winner: Green Book -- Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
The Favorite -- Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
First Reformed -- Paul Schrader
Roma -- Alfonso Cuaron
Vice -- Adam McKay

Best Live Action Short Film

Winner: Skin
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother

Best Visual Effects

Winner: First Man
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story

Best Documentary -- Short Subject

Winner: Period. End of Sentence
Black Sheep
Endgame
Lifeboat
A Night at The Garden

Best Animated Short Film

Winner: Bao
Animal Behavior
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends

Best Animated Feature Film

Winner: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet

Best Film Editing

Winner: Bohemian Rhapsody
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice

Best Foreign Language Film

Winner: Roma -- Mexico
Capernaum -- Lebanon
Cold War -- Poland
Never Look Away -- Germany
Shoplifters -- Japan

Best Sound Mixing

Winner: Bohemian Rhapsody
Black Panther
First Man
Roma
A Star is Born

Best Sound Editing

Winner: Bohemian Rhapsody
Black Panther
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma

Best Cinematography

Winner: Roma
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
A Star is Born

Best Production Design

Winner: Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

Best Costume Design

Winner: Black Panther
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Winner: Vice
Border
Mary Queen of Scots

Best Documentary -- Feature

Winner: Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RGB

Oscars highlights and reactions

Like Ellen's epic selfieJennifer Lawrence's Oscars trip and Moonlight beating La La Land, there were some big moments at Oscars 2019. We saw Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's stirring performance of Shallow, Spike Lee winning his first non-honorary Oscar and Olivia Coleman thanking Lady Gaga for her best-actress award. Here are social media's reactions to those moments. 

Some were surprised, and less than ecstatic, about Green Book's best-picture win.

Many were happy about Alfonso Cuarón's best-director win.

Olivia Coleman quite possibly gave the funniest Oscars speech of all time. "Thank you, Lady Gaga!"

THE Josh Gad of THE Frozen had this to say.

Rami Malek's best-actor win got mixed reviews. Pictoline was very animated about his success.

But some weren't as impressed.

Either way, Malek still achieved a first.

Lady Gaga made history with her song Shallow.

And there was possibly another first involving Gaga. 

Some were happy campers following Black Panther's third win of the night for best original score.

"Let's do the right thing!" Spike Lee's first Oscar win. No further comment needed.

Stephen Amell of Arrow was quite happy with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Oscars singing performance.

The chemistry was palpable, apparently.

People saw through Period. End of Sentence's best documentary -- short subject win.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse achieved a historic feat.

Some happy reactions to the best animated feature winner.

Some people weren't too happy with Bohemian Rhapsody's win for best sound editing.

Some interesting tidbits coming out of Twitter. This one on horror films being snubbed at the Oscars.

Here's one take on Bohemian Rhapsody's film-editing win.

People called back to this thread on Bohemian Rhapsody's editing.

THIS is a highlight.

Alfonso Cuarón won best cinematography for Roma. Here's some more great cinematography.

Black Panther's first Oscar win for best costume design was big for many reasons.

Black Panther's second Oscar win for best production design was another historic win.

Macaulay Culkin had thoughts on the best makeup and hairstyling category.

Best documentary feature winner Free Solo had many happy supporters, in many categories.

Oprah Winfrey was moved by Regina King's best supporting actress win.

People also loved Chris Evans heroically helping King up the stairs to accept her award.

Ben Schwartz of Parks and Recreation goodness pointed out the Oscars lack of a host.

Now playing: Watch this: The best geek movies of 2018
3:22

For even more:

Star Wars: Episode 9 filming wraps, but where's that title?: Director J.J. Abrams says the milestone "feels impossible."

How to watch every Marvel movie and TV series in perfect order: Plan your rewatch now.

Next Article: Five phone cameras? Three? Even phone makers can't decide what's best