Oscars 2019 winners: Best picture, best director, best actor, best actress and more

Wins from the 91st Academy Awards are in.

Though Roma and The Favourite led the nominations with 10 each on Sunday, it was Green Book that took the best picture gong, with Rami Malek and Olivia Colman winning big in the best-acting categories.

Other big wins of the night included Alfonso Cuarón for best director, Spike Lee for best adapted screenplay -- his first non-honorary Oscar win -- Mahershala Ali for best supporting actor, Regina King for best supporting actress and Black Panther for three awards: best costume design, production design and best original score.

Here were our predictions, here are the standout memes from the night, and below you'll find the top Oscars highlights and reactions.

Best Picture

Winner: Green Book

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

Best Director

Winner: Roma -- Alfonso Cuarón

BlacKkKlansman -- Spike Lee

Cold War -- Paweł Pawlikowski

The Favourite -- Yorgos Lanthimos

Vice -- Adam McKay

Best Actress

Winner: Olivia Colman -- The Favourite

Yalitza Aparicio -- Roma

Glenn Close -- The Wife

Lady Gaga -- A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy -- Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Actor

Winner: Rami Malek -- Bohemian Rhapsody

Christian Bale -- Vice

Bradley Cooper -- A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe -- At Eternity's Gate

Viggo Mortensen -- Green Book

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Regina King -- If Beale Street Could Talk

Amy Adams -- Vice

Marina de Tavira -- Roma

Emma Stone -- The Favourite

Rachel Weisz -- The Favourite

Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Mahershala Ali -- Green Book

Adam Driver -- BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliot -- A Star is Born

Richard E. Grant -- Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell -- Vice

Best Original Song

Winner: Shallow -- A Star Is Born

All The Stars -- Black Panther

I'll Fight -- RBG

The Place Where Lost Things Go -- Mary Poppins Returns

When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings -- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Original Score

Winner: Black Panther -- Ludwig Goransson

BlacKkKlansmen -- Terence Blanchard

If Beale Street Could Talk -- Nicholas Britell

Isle of Dogs -- Alexandre Desplat

Mary Poppins Returns -- Marc Shaiman

Best Adapted Screenplay

Winner: BlacKkKlansman -- Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs -- Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

Can You Ever Forgive Me? -- Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk -- Barry Jenkins

A Star is Born -- Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters

Best Original Screenplay

Winner: Green Book -- Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly

The Favorite -- Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

First Reformed -- Paul Schrader

Roma -- Alfonso Cuaron

Vice -- Adam McKay

Best Live Action Short Film

Winner: Skin

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Best Visual Effects

Winner: First Man

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Best Documentary -- Short Subject



Winner: Period. End of Sentence

Black Sheep

Endgame

Lifeboat

A Night at The Garden

Best Animated Short Film

Winner: Bao

Animal Behavior

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Best Animated Feature Film

Winner: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Best Film Editing

Winner: Bohemian Rhapsody

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Best Foreign Language Film

Winner: Roma -- Mexico

Capernaum -- Lebanon

Cold War -- Poland

Never Look Away -- Germany

Shoplifters -- Japan

Best Sound Mixing

Winner: Bohemian Rhapsody

Black Panther

First Man

Roma

A Star is Born

Best Sound Editing

Winner: Bohemian Rhapsody

Black Panther

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Best Cinematography

Winner: Roma

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

A Star is Born

Best Production Design

Winner: Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Best Costume Design

Winner: Black Panther

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Winner: Vice

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Best Documentary -- Feature

Winner: Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RGB

Like Ellen's epic selfie, Jennifer Lawrence's Oscars trip and Moonlight beating La La Land, there were some big moments at Oscars 2019. We saw Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's stirring performance of Shallow, Spike Lee winning his first non-honorary Oscar and Olivia Coleman thanking Lady Gaga for her best-actress award. Here are social media's reactions to those moments.

Some were surprised, and less than ecstatic, about Green Book's best-picture win.

The #Oscars loves to award white savior movies like Green Book Best Picture. — zellie (@zellieimani) February 25, 2019

Marvel and film twitter ending it all after green book winning best picture pic.twitter.com/Da498kvl4z — satan (shay’s patient) (@MARVELOLOGY) February 25, 2019

Many were happy about Alfonso Cuarón's best-director win.

The Mexicans keep winning! Felicidades Alfonso @alfonsocuaron Best Director #Oscars2019 — Mexican Judge (@laloalcaraz) February 25, 2019

Olivia Coleman quite possibly gave the funniest Oscars speech of all time. "Thank you, Lady Gaga!"

THE Josh Gad of THE Frozen had this to say.

Olivia Colman, hands down one of the most entertaining acceptance speeches at the #Oscars — Mohamed Salih (@MohamedMOSalih) February 25, 2019

Some people end their speeches thanking God. Olivia Colman ends hers thanking Lady Gaga. That feels right. — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) February 25, 2019

Rami Malek's best-actor win got mixed reviews. Pictoline was very animated about his success.

But some weren't as impressed.

Rami Malek won an Oscar for fake singing, fake playing instruments, and fake teeth. Lmaoooooooo #oscars — Anthony (@anthagiox) February 25, 2019

Either way, Malek still achieved a first.

Rami Malek - first time an Arab American has won Best Actor? Dope, regardless. #Oscars. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 25, 2019

Lady Gaga made history with her song Shallow.

Lady Gaga has won her first Academy Award for Best Original Song - Shallow! This makes shallow the most awarded song in history! #Oscars — Lady Gaga Now 👾 (@LadyGagaNowNet) February 25, 2019

And there was possibly another first involving Gaga.

Something major just happened. After “Shallow” perf, @ladygaga & Bradley Cooper exited stage for commercial break. During break, they came back to their seats from stage then audience gave them another standing o. I’ve never seen that happen for any performers. Cue embrace#Oscars pic.twitter.com/k9wNh66tn1 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 25, 2019

Some were happy campers following Black Panther's third win of the night for best original score.

The Oscars for Costume Design, Production Design, And Original Score going home to Black Panther pic.twitter.com/KHhAwGrTic — marcus (@comicvix) February 25, 2019

"Let's do the right thing!" Spike Lee's first Oscar win. No further comment needed.

Best Adapted Screenplay goes to Spike Lee for "BlacKKKlansman" #Oscars⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/WI3DDGOmfD — MOVIEDEATHS (@MOVIEDEATHBLOWS) February 25, 2019

Samuel L. Jackson just gave Spike Lee his first non-honorary Oscar...

That's going in the highlight reel. #Oscars — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) February 25, 2019

Stephen Amell of Arrow was quite happy with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Oscars singing performance.

Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga singing is the greatest thing that’s ever happened on television. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) February 25, 2019

The chemistry was palpable, apparently.

And with those opening notes, Lady Gaga is now expecting Bradley Cooper's child. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/hABpinKt6y — Ashley Spencer (@AshleyySpencer) February 25, 2019

People saw through Period. End of Sentence's best documentary -- short subject win.

Period pieces are always Oscars bait — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 25, 2019

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse achieved a historic feat.

Peter Ramsey ("Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse") is the first black director to ever win the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Tnq29duNak — AJ+ (@ajplus) February 25, 2019

Some happy reactions to the best animated feature winner.

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE: and the winner is … SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE.



right result. arguably the most radically illustrated animated work - at least in the mainstream - of the past decade.#Oscars #Oscars2019 @theheraldsun pic.twitter.com/A7LPRCJGFO — Leigh Paatsch (@leighpaatsch) February 25, 2019

ACADEMY AWARD WINNING MOVIE SPIDER-MAN INTO THE SPIDERVERSE!!!!!!!!! #oscars — john mulaney out of context (@nocontxtmulaney) February 25, 2019

Some people weren't too happy with Bohemian Rhapsody's win for best sound editing.

Do they... think that Sound Editing is an award for... volume control? #Oscars — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) February 25, 2019

Can you literally *hear* Jurassic Park? Back to the Future? Braveheart? TITANIC?! Sound editing is so critical to a film’s staying power, and this year’s nominees are such a testament to that. OK, sound rant over. Good luck to all! #TheOscars — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) February 25, 2019

Some interesting tidbits coming out of Twitter. This one on horror films being snubbed at the Oscars.

Bohemian Rhapsody beats out A Quiet Place for Best Sound Editing, so horror loses its one shot at an Oscar this year #Oscars — James A. Janisse (@JamesAJanisse) February 25, 2019

Here's one take on Bohemian Rhapsody's film-editing win.

Ladies and gentlemen, Best Film Editing nominee BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY. What a joke. This is nauseating and it’s only 25 seconds! pic.twitter.com/75UyTMukWK — Jesse Taylor (@jesssetaylor) February 19, 2019

People called back to this thread on Bohemian Rhapsody's editing.

the editing of the first 10 seconds is giving me taken 3 war flashbacks pic.twitter.com/1wzpqQIyAw — iana murray (@suspiriana) January 28, 2019

THIS is a highlight.

Only 3 black women have won Oscars for anything other than acting. 2 of them just happened tonight. — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 25, 2019

Alfonso Cuarón won best cinematography for Roma. Here's some more great cinematography.

Black Panther's first Oscar win for best costume design was big for many reasons.

Black Panther costume designer Ruth E. Carter is the FIRST black woman to ever win Best Costume Design! Historic moment. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/361t7b4SJQ — Denizcan Grimes (@MrFilmkritik) February 25, 2019

Black Panther's second Oscar win for best production design was another historic win.

Production design is another landmark: “Hannah Beachler is the first African-American ever nominated for the award in production design. She helped create the cinematic world of Wakanda.” https://t.co/47rv4znFBh — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) February 25, 2019

Macaulay Culkin had thoughts on the best makeup and hairstyling category.

Vice for best makeup? You can make anyone bald! Show me a movie where Dick Cheney has hair and then I’m impressed! #MackTweetsTheOscars — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) February 25, 2019

Best documentary feature winner Free Solo had many happy supporters, in many categories.

undesirable opinion but the wall in free solo deserved at least a nom for best supporting actor — Jackson Ryan 🙏 (@dctrjack) February 25, 2019

Oprah Winfrey was moved by Regina King's best supporting actress win.

In tears watching @ReginaKing. Such an authentic acceptance. Bravo to you! and Amen, God IS good all the time! #Oscars — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) February 25, 2019

People also loved Chris Evans heroically helping King up the stairs to accept her award.

Chris Evans wins Best at Supporting Actress pic.twitter.com/88fkS0c3Jr — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) February 25, 2019

Ben Schwartz of Parks and Recreation goodness pointed out the Oscars lack of a host.

“Ladies and gentlemen, your host for the Oscars, MUSIC!!!” #Oscars — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) February 25, 2019

