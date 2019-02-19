Oscars 2019: How to stream online, start time, nominees, predictions and more

Rick Meyer

Oscars 2019, a.k.a. the 91st annual Academy Awards, is less than a week away. We still don't know who's going to host (if anybody does), but we still know plenty about the ceremony.

We know who's nominated -- and that Black Panther is up for best picture and might even have a slight chance. We also know how, when and where to watch the show online.

Here's everything you need to know.

When does the Oscars 2019 start?

This year the Oscars takes place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, Feb. 24. The whole event starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Of course, if you're interested in the dresses, the pre-event interviews and all the other red carpet stuff, you'll want to start watching at around 90 minutes before at around 6:30 p.m. ET.

Where can I stream the Oscars 2019 online?

For audiences in the US, ABC is streaming the live broadcast of the Oscars on the ABC website, but only to specific cities and only with after you sign-in with a participating pay TV provider -- typically a cable company, satellite provider or live streaming service. Click here for details.

If you subscribe to a live TV streaming service that carries ABC in your city, you can use it to watch the Oscars too. DirecTV Now, Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue and YouTube TV all carry ABC in most US cities. All of them offer a 7-day free trial, so you can sign up now and cancel after the ceremony if you want. Note that Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T Watch Now and Philo do not carry ABC at all.

Another option is Locast, which streams local broadcasters, including ABC, in certain large US cities, for free. And of course you could always use an antenna to try to pick up the ABC station in your area (DVR optional).

The earlier red carpet proceedings will be streamed live on Twitter. You can watch by following the Academy Awards official Twitter account here. And as usual the E! network, available on many live TV streaming services, will have Oscars pre-coverage all day Sunday, and starts its red carpet coverage at 5PM ET.

For viewers outside the US oscars.org has a list of providers around the world, including BSkyB, Canal+ France and CCTV-6.

Who are the nominees?

Marvel Studios

Let's focus on the big six: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress. A full list of the nominees can be found here.

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

Best Director

BlacKkKlansman -- Spike Lee

Cold War -- Paweł Pawlikowski

The Favourite -- Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma -- Alfonso Cuaron

Vice -- Adam McKay

Best Actor

Christian Bale -- Vice

Bradley Cooper -- A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe -- At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malik -- Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen -- Green Book

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio -- Roma

Glenn Close -- The Wife

Olivia Colman -- The Favourite

Lady Gaga -- A Star is Born

Melissa McCarthy -- Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali -- Green Book

Adam Driver -- BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliot -- A Star is Born

Richard E Grant -- Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell -- Vice

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams -- Vice

Marina de Tavira -- Roma

Regina King -- If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone -- The Favourite

Rachel Weisz -- The Favourite

How can I watch the nominees online?

We have a list of where you can watch the Oscar 2019 nominees here.

Who's going to win?

You can read our predictions for Best Picture here. But some believe that Black Panther could have a shot at Best Picture. Maybe.