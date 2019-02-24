Oscars 2019 memes: Donald Trump's hair, Chris Evans always being a captain and Aqua Man's scrunchie

Did Sunday's Academy Awards stage look a little familiar? Maybe a bit presidential? The swooping gold elements outlining the stage reminded some social-media users of President Donald Trump's hairstyle.
"To all of you wondering whether the Oscars stage really does resemble Trump's hair, you're not alone. i can't unsee this!" tweeted Elena Nicolaou.
After all the controversy about the show not having a host, turns out they maybe don't need one. Instead the awards show started off rocking with Queen and Adam Lambert, and fans rocked out.
Chris Evans can't resist acting like ever-courteous Captain America, even at the Academy Awards. Regina King won the Oscar for best supporting actress for If Beale Street Could Talk on Sunday night, and also won the arm of Cap helping her safely onto the stage. Some fans swooned.
Tuxedos and gowns are common attire at the Academy Awards, but actor and singer Billy Porter managed to combine both.
Porter wore a Christian Siriano black velvet outfit styled like a tuxedo on the top half and a wide-skirted gown on the bottom half. "Billy Porter dressed for the 3019 Oscars," cracked one Twitter user.
The look definitely had a Gone With the Wind vibe, with hints of both Scarlett O'Hara and her love Rhett Butler.
Aquaman star Jason Momoa also turned heads as he appeared with wife Lisa Bonet and, for some reason, a hair scrunchie as a bracelet.
Women often complain about how their dresses don't offer pockets, but Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan even had pockets in her amazing fuschia gown, and fashion fans had opinions. Some loved it, but one Twitter user noted, "At least Gemma Chan got pockets on her dress, makes it slightly less hideous."
And Jennifer Lopez's gown did it with mirrors.
While Emma Stone's gown reminded some of waffles and butter, and some of a meatier meal.
This story is about a breaking-news event and will be updated.
