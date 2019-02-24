Oscars 2019 memes: Donald Trump's hair, Chris Evans always being a captain and Aqua Man's scrunchie

Did Sunday's Academy Awards stage look a little familiar? Maybe a bit presidential? The swooping gold elements outlining the stage reminded some social-media users of President Donald Trump's hairstyle.

"To all of you wondering whether the Oscars stage really does resemble Trump's hair, you're not alone. i can't unsee this!" tweeted Elena Nicolaou.

to all of you wondering whether the oscar's stage really does resemble trump's hair, you're not alone. i can't unsee this! https://t.co/Jh5bXo6Sd7 — Elena Nicolaou (@elenawonders) February 25, 2019

I can’t be the only one that thinks the Oscars stage looks like @realDonaldTrump hair? @TheAcademy #Oscars2019 pic.twitter.com/Xcj6S7FZzo — Evan Golden (@Golden_TV) February 25, 2019

I can’t be the only one saying this, but the red Oscars in the background look like Melania’s Christmas trees and the stage looks like Trump’s hair. #Oscar pic.twitter.com/EmuoICsNFv — Tom Piechura (@tompiechura) February 25, 2019

After all the controversy about the show not having a host, turns out they maybe don't need one. Instead the awards show started off rocking with Queen and Adam Lambert, and fans rocked out.

Adam Lambert and Queen just did one of the best openers for the #Oscars I've seen in a long time. pic.twitter.com/JAncGGhiZq — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 25, 2019

Adam Lambert and Queen kick off the #Oscars, ensuring the Glenn Close is sufficiently rocked pic.twitter.com/6cPiChEayU — Asha Kodithuwakku (@AshaKodi) February 25, 2019

Chris Evans can't resist acting like ever-courteous Captain America, even at the Academy Awards. Regina King won the Oscar for best supporting actress for If Beale Street Could Talk on Sunday night, and also won the arm of Cap helping her safely onto the stage. Some fans swooned.

Chris Evans escorting the queen, Regina King, up the stairs was exactly what we needed to start the #Oscars ! pic.twitter.com/pYbR7ekunY — Lorraine Cink 🌈 (@lorrainecink) February 25, 2019

Chris Evans escorting Oscar-winner Regina King onto the stage so she doesn't trip. Love. pic.twitter.com/z7CYZM5ZjZ — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 25, 2019

Regina King wins an Oscar AND gets helped to the stage by a velvet-jacketed Chris Evans?! WHAT A NIGHT! - J #oscars — Heather & Jessica (@fuggirls) February 25, 2019

Tuxedos and gowns are common attire at the Academy Awards, but actor and singer Billy Porter managed to combine both.

Porter wore a Christian Siriano black velvet outfit styled like a tuxedo on the top half and a wide-skirted gown on the bottom half. "Billy Porter dressed for the 3019 Oscars," cracked one Twitter user.

Billy Porter dressed for the 3019 Oscars. Idk what 2019 folk gonna do.😆🖤✨ — 🆃🆁🆄🅳🆈 (@thetrudz) February 24, 2019

Billy Porter's look for the #Oscars2019 just gets more iconic the more you look at it. Stab me in the eyes because honestly I never need to see a single red carpet look again after this. Complete and total perfection. pic.twitter.com/n6YKgb1Agw — Harry Clayton-Wright (@HClaytonWright) February 24, 2019

The look definitely had a Gone With the Wind vibe, with hints of both Scarlett O'Hara and her love Rhett Butler.

Billy Porter: Rhett, where will I go? What shall I do?



Also Billy Porter *switching sides*: Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn. https://t.co/QMNSkJZQDZ — Lukas (@Ginger4TheDucks) February 24, 2019

Looks like a nun from Gone With the Wind — JenniferAnn (@Jennife52397195) February 24, 2019

Aquaman star Jason Momoa also turned heads as he appeared with wife Lisa Bonet and, for some reason, a hair scrunchie as a bracelet.

The best part is Momoa is totally wearing a scrunchie on his wrist. #oscars pic.twitter.com/F2xFF07X4g — Ani Bundel (@anibundel) February 25, 2019

A coordinated pink velvet scrunchie. — KirstennotKristen (@LettersK) February 25, 2019

Women often complain about how their dresses don't offer pockets, but Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan even had pockets in her amazing fuschia gown, and fashion fans had opinions. Some loved it, but one Twitter user noted, "At least Gemma Chan got pockets on her dress, makes it slightly less hideous."

Today in the Gemma Chan majestic train chronicles... AND IT HAS POCKETS #Oscar2019 pic.twitter.com/xtIdHJKoot — jen yamato (@jenyamato) February 25, 2019

At least Gemma Chan got pockets on her dress, makes it slightly less hideous. — Hayley MJ (@haymaymj) February 24, 2019

And Jennifer Lopez's gown did it with mirrors.

Mirror mirror on J Lo, who’s the fairest of them all? #Oscars https://t.co/2kif3EWSTF — Camach-a-fella (@Camachafella) February 25, 2019

While Emma Stone's gown reminded some of waffles and butter, and some of a meatier meal.

I’m sorry, but Emma Stone’s dress looks like an order of waffles with butter and syrup. #oscars @IHOP pic.twitter.com/NAugJU9KoG — Brian Centrone (@BrianCentrone) February 25, 2019

