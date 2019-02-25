The 2019 Oscars were Sunday, and if you're feeling inspired to see some of the winning films you didn't catch earlier, here's a helpful guide to where you can stream, rent or buy the majority of them. Sorry in advance, but there are still quite a few you'll have to catch in theaters -- not that you need a movie subscription service to do so, but it can't hurt.

Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Supporting Actor

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

Best Director, Cinematography, Foreign Language Film

Streaming: Netflix

Rent/Buy: Nope

Best Actor, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

Best Costume Design, Production Design, Original Score

Streaming: Netflix

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Best Adapted Screenplay

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Best Actress

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Best Original Song

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Google Play, iTunes, YouTube, Microsoft Store, Movies Anywhere

Best Supporting Actress

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Best Visual Effects

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Best Animated Film

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Best Documentary - Feature

Free Solo

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Best Documentary - Short Subject

Period. End of Sentence

Streaming: Netflix

Best Animated Short Film

Bao

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: YouTube, Google Play





All other nominated films

Streaming: EPIX

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Streaming: Netflix

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Streaming: Netflix

Rent/Buy: Nope

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Capernaum

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Cold War

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

At Eternity's Gate



Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

First Reformed

Streaming: Amazon

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Streaming: Netflix

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Streaming: HBO

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Mary Queen of Scots

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes

Minding the Gap

Streaming: Hulu

Rent/Buy: Nope

Mirai

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Never Look Away

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Of Fathers and Sons

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Streaming: Hulu

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Streaming: HBO

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Shoplifters

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

The Wife

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, YouTube

