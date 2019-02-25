Esto también se puede leer en español.

Oscars 2019: How to watch the winning movies

A Star is Born? Bohemian Rhapsody? Free Solo? Yeah, we missed a bunch of them too.

Marvel Studios

The 2019 Oscars were Sunday, and if you're feeling inspired to see some of the winning films you didn't catch earlier, here's a helpful guide to where you can stream, rent or buy the majority of them. Sorry in advance, but there are still quite a few you'll have to catch in theaters -- not that you need a movie subscription service to do so, but it can't hurt.

Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Supporting Actor 

Green Book

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: AmazonGoogle PlayiTunesVudu

Best Director, Cinematography, Foreign Language Film

Roma

Streaming: Netflix

Rent/Buy: Nope

Best Actor, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing

Bohemian Rhapsody

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: AmazonGoogle PlayiTunesVudu

Best Costume Design, Production Design, Original Score

Black Panther

Streaming: Netflix

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google PlayiTunesVuduYouTube

Best Adapted Screenplay

BlacKkKlansman

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: AmazonGoogle PlayiTunesVuduYouTube

Best Actress 

The Favourite

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Best Original Song 

A Star is Born

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Google PlayiTunesYouTubeMicrosoft StoreMovies Anywhere

A Star is Born

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star is Born.

 Warner Bros

Best Supporting Actress

If Beale Street Could Talk

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Vice

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Best Visual Effects

First Man

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: AmazonGoogle PlayiTunesVuduYouTube

Best Animated Film

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Best Documentary - Feature

Free Solo

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: AmazonGoogle PlayiTunesVuduYouTube

Best Documentary - Short Subject

Period. End of Sentence

Streaming: Netflix 

Best Animated Short Film

Bao

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: YouTube, Google Play 


RGB

Incredibles 2

 Pixar

All other nominated films

A Quiet Place

Streaming: EPIX

Rent/Buy:  Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Avengers: Infinity War

Streaming: Netflix

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Streaming: Netflix

Rent/Buy: Nope

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Capernaum

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Cold War

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

At Eternity's Gate

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

First Reformed

Streaming: Amazon

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Incredibles 2

Streaming: Netflix 

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Isle of Dogs

Streaming: HBO

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Mary Poppins Returns

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Mary Queen of Scots

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes

Minding the Gap

Streaming: Hulu

Rent/Buy: Nope

Mirai

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Never Look Away

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Of Fathers and Sons

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

cropralphbreakstheinternet

Ralph Breaks the Internet

 Disney

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

RBG

Streaming: Hulu

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Ready Player One

Streaming: HBO

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Shoplifters

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, iTunesVudu, YouTube

The Wife

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunesYouTube

