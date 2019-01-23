Esto también se puede leer en español.

Oscars 2019: How to watch the nominated movies

The 2019 Oscar nominations have been announced! If you want to get all caught up before Feb. 24, don't panic. Here's a helpful guide on where you can stream, rent or buy the majority of nominated films, from Marvel movies to horror films and all listed in alphabetical order. Sorry in advance, but there are still quite a few you'll have to catch in theaters -- not that you need a movie subscription service to do so, but it can't hurt during Oscar season!

Best Picture Nominees

Black Panther

Streaming: Netflix

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google PlayiTunesVuduYouTube

BlacKkKlansman

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: AmazonGoogle PlayiTunesVuduYouTube

Bohemian Rhapsody

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Expected to be available Jan. 22 on AmazonGoogle PlayiTunesVudu

The Favourite

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Green Book

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Roma

Streaming: Netflix

Rent/Buy: Nope

A Star is Born

A Star is Born

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Google PlayiTunesYouTubeMicrosoft StoreMovies Anywhere

Vice

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

All other nominated films

A Quiet Place

Streaming: EPIX

Rent/Buy:  Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube


Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War

Streaming: Netflix

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Streaming: Netflix

Rent/Buy: Nope

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Capernaum

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Cold War

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Dumplin'

Streaming: Netflix

Rent/Buy: Nope

At Eternity's Gate

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

First Man

First Man

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

First Reformed

Streaming: Amazon

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Free Solo

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

If Beale Street Could Talk

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Incredibles 2

Incredibles 2

Streaming: Netflix (Jan. 30)

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Isle of Dogs

Streaming: HBO

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Mary Poppins Returns

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Mary Queen of Scots

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Minding the Gap

Streaming: Hulu

Rent/Buy: Nope

Mirai

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Never Look Away

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Of Fathers and Sons

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

cropralphbreakstheinternet

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

RBG

Streaming: Hulu

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Ready Player One

Streaming: HBO

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Shoplifters

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

The Wife

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to CNET sister site TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

