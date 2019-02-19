The 2019 Oscar nominations have been announced! If you want to get all caught up before the 2019 Oscars on Feb. 24, don't panic. Here's a helpful guide on where you can stream, rent or buy the majority of nominated films, from Marvel movies to horror films and all listed in alphabetical order. Sorry in advance, but there are still quite a few you'll have to catch in theaters -- not that you need a movie subscription service to do so, but it can't hurt during Oscar season!

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Now playing: Watch this: Stream these 2019 Oscar nominees now

Streaming: Netflix

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu

Streaming: Netflix

Rent/Buy: Nope

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Google Play, iTunes, YouTube, Microsoft Store, Movies Anywhere

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Streaming: EPIX

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Streaming: Netflix

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Streaming: Netflix

Rent/Buy: Nope

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Streaming: Amazon

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Streaming: Netflix

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Streaming: HBO

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes

Streaming: Hulu

Rent/Buy: Nope

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Streaming: Hulu

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Streaming: HBO

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Still in theaters

Streaming: Nope

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, YouTube

40 films (and a tech company) you didn't know won Oscars

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to CNET sister site TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD)

Every Avengers: Endgame character flash at the start of that Super Bowl trailer: Here's who you missed.

How to watch every Marvel movie *and* show in order: Plan your rewatch now.