Oscars 2019: How to stream online, start time, all the nominees and more

The 91st Oscars is just a week away. We still don't know who's going to host, but here's what we do know...
We already know who's nominated -- and that Black Panther is up for best picture and might even have a slight chance. We also know how, when and where to watch the show online.
When does the Oscars 2019 start?
This year the Oscars takes place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, Feb. 24. The whole event starts at 8 p.m. ET.
Of course, if you're interested in the dresses, the pre-event interviews and all the other red carpet stuff, you'll want to start watching at around 90 minutes before at around 6:30 p.m. ET.
Where can I stream the Oscars 2019 online?
For those of you lucky enough to be in the US, you can watch the live broadcast of the Oscars on the ABC website. You can also use ABC's app by clicking "Watch Live" once you're logged in.
As for the earlier red carpet proceedings. That will be streamed live on Twitter. You can watch by following the Academy Awards official Twitter account here.
Who are the nominees?
Let's focus on the big six: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress. A full list of the nominees can be found here.
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
Best Director
BlacKkKlansman -- Spike Lee
Cold War -- Paweł Pawlikowski
The Favourite -- Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma -- Alfonso Cuaron
Vice -- Adam McKay
Best Actor
Christian Bale -- Vice
Bradley Cooper -- A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe -- At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malik -- Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen -- Green Book
Best Actress
Yalitza Aparicio -- Roma
Glenn Close -- The Wife
Olivia Colman -- The Favourite
Lady Gaga -- A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy -- Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali -- Green Book
Adam Driver -- BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliot -- A Star is Born
Richard E Grant -- Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell -- Vice
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams -- Vice
Marina de Tavira -- Roma
Regina King -- If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone -- The Favourite
Rachel Weisz -- The Favourite
How can I watch the nominees online?
We have a list of where you can watch the Oscar 2019 nominees here.
Who's going to win?
Stay tuned for a full suite of CNET predictions. But Black Panther could have a shot at Best Picture. Maybe.
