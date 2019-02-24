Oscars 2019: Billy Porter's tux-dress and Aquaman's scrunchie rule early red carpet memes

Tuxedos and gowns are common attire at the Academy Awards, but at Sunday's awards show, actor and singer Billy Porter managed to combine both.

Porter wore a Christian Siriano black velvet outfit that was styled like a tuxedo on the top half and a wide-skirted gown on the bottom half. "Billy Porter dressed for the 3019 Oscars," cracked one Twitter user.

Billy Porter dressed for the 3019 Oscars. Idk what 2019 folk gonna do.😆🖤✨ — 🆃🆁🆄🅳🆈 (@thetrudz) February 24, 2019

Billy Porter's look for the #Oscars2019 just gets more iconic the more you look at it. Stab me in the eyes because honestly I never need to see a single red carpet look again after this. Complete and total perfection. pic.twitter.com/n6YKgb1Agw — Harry Clayton-Wright (@HClaytonWright) February 24, 2019

The look definitely had a Gone With the Wind vibe, with hints of both Scarlett O'Hara and her love Rhett Butler.

Billy Porter: Rhett, where will I go? What shall I do?



Also Billy Porter *switching sides*: Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn. https://t.co/QMNSkJZQDZ — Lukas (@Ginger4TheDucks) February 24, 2019

Looks like a nun from Gone With the Wind — JenniferAnn (@Jennife52397195) February 24, 2019

Aquaman star Jason Momoa also turned heads as he appeared with wife Lisa Bonet and, for some reason, a hair scrunchie as a bracelet.

The best part is Momoa is totally wearing a scrunchie on his wrist. #oscars pic.twitter.com/F2xFF07X4g — Ani Bundel (@anibundel) February 25, 2019

A coordinated pink velvet scrunchie. — KirstennotKristen (@LettersK) February 25, 2019

Women often complain about how their dresses don't offer pockets, but Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan even had pockets in her amazing fuschia gown, and fashion fans had opinions. Some loved it, but one Twitter user noted, "At least Gemma Chan got pockets on her dress, makes it slightly less hideous."

Today in the Gemma Chan majestic train chronicles... AND IT HAS POCKETS #Oscar2019 pic.twitter.com/xtIdHJKoot — jen yamato (@jenyamato) February 25, 2019

At least Gemma Chan got pockets on her dress, makes it slightly less hideous. — Hayley MJ (@haymaymj) February 24, 2019

