Oscars 2019: Billy Porter's tux-dress and Aquaman's scrunchie rule early red carpet memes

Tuxedos and gowns are common attire at the Academy Awards, but at Sunday's awards show, actor and singer Billy Porter managed to combine both.
Porter wore a Christian Siriano black velvet outfit that was styled like a tuxedo on the top half and a wide-skirted gown on the bottom half. "Billy Porter dressed for the 3019 Oscars," cracked one Twitter user.
The look definitely had a Gone With the Wind vibe, with hints of both Scarlett O'Hara and her love Rhett Butler.
Aquaman star Jason Momoa also turned heads as he appeared with wife Lisa Bonet and, for some reason, a hair scrunchie as a bracelet.
Women often complain about how their dresses don't offer pockets, but Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan even had pockets in her amazing fuschia gown, and fashion fans had opinions. Some loved it, but one Twitter user noted, "At least Gemma Chan got pockets on her dress, makes it slightly less hideous."
