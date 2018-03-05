Rita Moreno rocks Oscars red carpet in gown she wore in 1962

Oscar fashion is always as much a hit as the awards themselves, and this year, the dress most people were talking about online was a recycled one.

Legendary actress Rita Moreno, 86, dubbed an EGOT because she's won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, wore the same black-and-gold gown to Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles that she wore back in 1962. That was the year she won Best Supporting Actress for her role in "West Side Story." The dress, and the actress, looked like a golden winner each time.

Wait till you see what I'm wearing!!! https://t.co/X9oem3aPdO — Rita Moreno (@TheRitaMoreno) February 27, 2018

Social media loved it.

A dress so nice she rocked it twice 💁 That’s right, @TheRitaMoreno just arrived at the @TheAcademy awards in the same dress she wore during her iconic #oscars win in 1962 👑 | 📷: @People pic.twitter.com/LCEF2EuwQ5 — One Day at a Time (@OneDayAtATime) March 5, 2018

Rita Moreno in 1962 when she won & tonight, in the same gown #Oscars pic.twitter.com/KNPsdjaGVJ — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) March 4, 2018

That’s our @TheRitaMoreno



I can’t even fit into the dress I wore home from the hospital after my first kid!! https://t.co/dEGaXmUQnI — Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) March 4, 2018

Rita Moreno in the same gown she wore when she won the Oscar in 1962. I don't fit into my "nice jeans" from last summer. pic.twitter.com/m3PQcEU0hD — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) March 4, 2018

We do not deserve Rita Moreno. https://t.co/CJ0bVsODmI — kateyrich (@kateyrich) March 3, 2018

From now on I will always enter a room the way #RitaMoreno appeared on the #Oscars stage. A legend! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pJfQFVXpES — Access (@accessonline) March 5, 2018

While no one else showcased a 50-plus-year-old outfit like Moreno, there were other notable fashion favorites.

Olympian Adam Rippon was a little tied up.

When you have to be at the #Oscars red carpet for 5 and the leather bar for 7. What do you think of Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon's @Moschino tuxedo-harness hybrid? #etalkRedCarpet pic.twitter.com/SvV2CS2D36 — etalk (@etalkCTV) March 4, 2018

Adam Rippon has inspired me to wear my business-casual harness to work tomorrow. — John Jack O’Brien (@obrienjohnjack) March 4, 2018

Queen @Adaripp is so benevolent that he went ahead and won best dressed at the #oscars tonight so no one else would have to fight over it.#Adamrippon pic.twitter.com/4f7hlc6ngO — Sidney Joel Stokes (@TheSidJoShow) March 4, 2018

Nicole Kidman won a blue ribbon for her gown with some viewers, but not with others.

When Nicole Kidman walked out on the red carpet pic.twitter.com/b5GpdoLFzw — Bethany Kane (@b_kane17) March 5, 2018

Did anyone notice Nicole Kidman’s Oscar dress is the same dress Miranda Priestly pursed her lips at?? #AcademyAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/IQPKghoFmH — Nathan Wilson (@WilsoNews) March 5, 2018

Fun Fact: The inspiration behind Nicole Kidman’s dress for the #Oscar ceremony this year was the lamp from A Christmas Story. pic.twitter.com/vLO4Q2Qjeb — pray4mischa (@pray4mischa) March 5, 2018

nicole kidman's dress is........................... a choice. — britney (@mylittlefaith) March 5, 2018

And Lupita Nyong'o made fashion headlines in two realms. First, for tweeting that her striking gown was Vibranium by Versace, and then, for simply donning a fab pair of glasses.

lupita in glasses on stage at the #oscars rt for a lifetime of good luck pic.twitter.com/LOcpcEBSYI — gabi (@harleivy) March 5, 2018

I would fully believe that Lupita Nyong’o is a robot designed to make the rest of us feel bad about how we look in glasses — Sady Doyle (@sadydoyle) March 5, 2018

someone we need a link for lupita’s glasses I’m disappointed all y’all librarians haven’t found it yet — amanda brennan (@continuants) March 5, 2018

First published March 4 at 6:56 p.m. PT.

Update, 7:59 p.m. PT: Adds Lupita Nyong'o's look.