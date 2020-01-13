Niko Tavernise

Nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards came out Monday morning, and Joker took the lead with 11 nominations. The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood also scored several nominations, including a nod each for best picture.

Fan favorite film Avengers: Endgame got one nomination, for visual effects, while Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker picked up nominations for visual effects, sound editing and original score.

The 92nd Oscars will air Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center, and will be televised live on ABC. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Here's a full list of the nominees.

Best picture

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Parasite

Ford v Ferrari

Best director

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Best actor

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Best supporting actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Best supporting actor

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Merrick Morton/20th Century Fox

Best film editing

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Ford v Ferrari

Parasite

Best costume design

Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman

Mark Bridges, Joker

Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Jacqueline Durran, Little Women

Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit

Best production design

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

The Irishman

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Parasite

Best sound mixing

Ad Astra

Joker

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Best sound editing

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best original screenplay

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Best adapted screenplay

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker

Best cinematography

Roger Deakins, 1917

Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Entertainment One

Makeup and hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Music (original score)

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Music (original song)

"I'm Standing With You" from Breakthrough

"Into The Unknown" from Frozen II

"Stand Up" from Harriet

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4

"Glasgow" from Wild Rose

Animated feature film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Animated short film

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Live-action short film

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors' Window

Saria

A Sister

Documentary feature

Advocate

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary short feature

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

International feature film

France, Les Misérables

North Macedonia, Honeyland

Poland, Corpus Christi

South Korea, Parasite

Spain, Pain and Glory

Originally published Jan 13, 5:34 a.m. PT.