Oscar Isaac to play Snake in new Metal Gear Solid film, report says

Lucasfilm

Fans who've been waiting for the film adaptation of Metal Gear Solid may have just gotten one step closer to seeing the popular video game come to life. Oscar Isaac, who played X-Wing pilot Poe Dameron in all three of the third Star Wars trilogy installments, has been chosen to play the role of Snake, the game's gruff but heroic protagonist, according to a report Friday from Deadline.

The film is based on the classic Konomi game Metal Gear Solid, which first launched on PlayStation in 1998. In it, players take on the role of Snake, a Rambo-like solitary soldier, who must infiltrate a nuclear weapons facility and take out an enemy known only as Foxhound. The game itself is the fourth installment of a franchise that began in 1987 and included a game for the original Nintendo Entertainment System.

Sony Pictures didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.