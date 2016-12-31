Oscar Isaac posts 'Star Wars VIII' set photo of Fisher, Hamill

Enlarge Image Photo by Oscar Isaac/Facebook

While many fans are still in shock of actress and author Carrie Fisher's death from a heart attack on Tuesday, many of her fellow Star Wars actors are posting thoughtful messages and personal photos on their social media to honor her.

"Star Wars: The Force Awakens" actor Oscar Isaac paid tribute to Fisher by posting a candid photo on his Facebook page of the late actress with Mark Hamill taken during production of "Star Wars Episode VIII," Pinewood Studios backlot.

"She had no patience for pretense or small talk," Isaac wrote in the photo's caption. "She saw through things, at a different angle, with the gritty wisdom that comes from the hardest lessons. And, man, did she make me laugh. Will miss you dearly, Carrie."

The photo, which was posted December 29, also gives a first look at the darker costumes the Skywalker twins will be wearing in the upcoming movie.

Fisher had already completed filming her role as Leia in "Star Wars Episode VIII" and was planning on continuing her character's portrayal in "Star Wars Episode IX" before her untimely death.

"Star Wars Episode VIII" -- directed by Rian Johnson -- will hit theaters on December 15, 2017.