Orville: New Horizons gets a sneak peek, new premiere date

The Orville: New Horizons, the third season of the science fiction adventure series, just got a new release date and sneak peek trailer.

The show, which is getting a revamped name as it makes the switch from Fox to Hulu, was previously slated for release on March 10 but is now set to arrive June 2. On Friday, series creator Seth MacFarlane wrote to fans on Twitter about the delay.

"To all The Orville fans: Thanks for being so patient with us as we've navigated the production challenges resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," Macfarlane wrote. "As occasionally happens, our show has been repositioned amidst the ever-changing television schedule landscape, which means that the wait will be just a bit longer."

Macfarlane also teased a sneak peek of the first few minutes of the season opener, to give fans a hint at what's in store. In the video, an intense battle in space unfolds, with ships firing at each other and taking lots of damage, and a boy dodging explosions as he races down the corridors of the beleaguered Orville. The action transitions into the new opening title sequence, with starships cruising through space as triumphant sci-fi music rings out. The teaser still leaves a lot to the imagination about what the show's third season will hold.

The Orville's first two seasons ran on Fox in 2017 and 2018. The show, set 400 years in the future, focuses on adventures encountered by the captain of the USS Orville (played by Macfarlane) and the rest of his crew aboard the spacecraft.