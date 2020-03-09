Original King Kong movie back in theaters for first time in 60 years

Warner Bros.

A classic monster movie is coming to the big screen for the first time in 60 years -- but just for one day. The original King Kong, starring Fay Wray, Robert Armstrong and Bruce Cabot, will play in approximately 600 US theaters on Sunday, March 15. The showing is part of the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, and will include new commentary from TCM host Ben Mankiewicz.

CNET CULTURE NEWSLETTER Space to superheroes, memes to robots, entertain your brain.

The 1933 film had a big-screen release in 1956, when the average movie ticket cost 59 cents. The story of the giant gorilla-like creature who's dragged into our world continues to fascinate moviemakers. It was remade in 1976, starring Jessica Lange in her first movie role, and again in 2005 by filmmaker Peter Jackson. Kong: Skull Island came out in 2017, and Godzilla vs. Kong is set to come out in the fall of 2020.

Tickets and a theater location list are available at Fathom Events' website.