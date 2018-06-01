Original Jurassic Park for $4 at Amazon, plus big $5 movie sale at Vudu

Enlarge Image Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

Amazon, Vudu, iTunes and other online retailers regularly feature limited-time deals on digital movies. Here's a few deals worth highlighting as we head into the weekend.

Note that many but not all digital movie purchases will port over to Movies Anywhere, which enables you to link multiple online retailers and access your purchased content from any one of them. On Vudu, look for the Movies Anywhere logo to verify the title you're buying is eligible.

Amazon has the HD version of the original Jurassic Park on sale for $4 if you're a Prime Member. Buy it here .

Vudu has has a few dozen movies on sale as part of its $5 HDX Weekend Sale.

Bonus deal 1: Amazon still has the Fantastic Voyage Blu-ray on sale for $6 (yes, it's a classic). It's listed as "out of stock" but you can still buy it and Amazon will ship it to you when it's in stock.

Bonus deal 2: iTunes has Michael Mann's Heat on sale for $5, too. That one will port to other services via Movies Anywhere as well.

Note: CNET may get a commission from the sale of products featured on this page