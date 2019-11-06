Original Google Pixel's final update coming in December

James Martin/CNET

With Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL available now, it's almost time to say goodbye to their 2016 predecessors. The Pixel and Pixel XL will get their last software update in December, the search giant confirmed.

The original Pixel pair didn't get the November security update Google released on Monday, as previously reported by The Verge, but will get one "that encapsulates a variety of updates" next month, a company spokesperson said in an email.

Google was upfront about this in 2016, when it said Pixels would get two years of software updates and three years of security updates. It's since amended its support page to promise three years of software updates, so Pixel users got Android 10 in October.