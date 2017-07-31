Origin PC launches powerful and thin Max-Q laptops

The second wave of powerful and thin Max-Q laptops has landed and, by the looks of it, they're up to par with what we've seen so far.

The Origin PC EVO15-S and NT-15 Quadro laptops are available to purchase online now and pricing starts at $1,609 and $3,073, respectively. International pricing converts to £1237/AU$2,161 and £2,364/AU$4,128.

At only only 0.73-inches thick, the new EVO15-S has desktop-like graphics thanks to its GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q (8GB GDDR5) and a 15.6-inch screen with optional 4K resolution.

Specs

3,840x2,160 or 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution



7th-gen Intel Core i7 7700HQ Processor



Backlit multi-color keyboard



4.3 pounds



Origin

The NT-15 Quadro on the other hand is a little bigger, at a little less than an inch thick and weighing about 4 pounds, but it's designed more with working professionals in mind. If you have to do any intense graphic work, this machine is built for you, but it won't come cheap.

Specs