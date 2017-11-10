EA Origin Access competitor Utomik adds first Ubisoft PC titles

Ubisoft

PC gaming subscription service Utomik has announced it's adding three Prince of Persia games from Ubisoft to its roster.

The first game available on Utomik now is Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2003) which will be followed in the following months by Prince of Persia: Warrior Within and Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones.

The $5.95-a-month PC service is a competitor to EA's Origin Access, but has the benefit of supporting more than one publisher with games from Telltale, THQ Nordic, Sega, Codemasters and up to 70 more.

The majority of Utomik games are older but include titles such as Metro: Last Light, Borderlands, Saints Row The Third and The Walking Dead. In comparison, Origin is able to offer more recent games such as Mass Effect Andromeda, Battlefield 1 and Titanfall 2 for $4.99 a month.