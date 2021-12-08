Oreo

Oreo cookies now come in all kinds of wacky flavors (waffles and syrup, anyone?). But a new Oreo product is truly wine in a million. Oreo has joined forces with Barefoot Wine to release a cookie-flavored red wine.

It's "a limited edition wine that'll send your taste buds into fits of chocolate-y delight," Barefoot Wine tweeted.

Together with our new BFFs, we crafted Barefoot x @OREO THINS Red Blend — a limited edition wine that'll send your taste buds into fits of chocolate-y delight. Get yours 12.9.21! Click here to sign up for email reminders: https://t.co/kHG5jVIWkV pic.twitter.com/BC0wOfKwAu — barefootwine (@BarefootWine) December 7, 2021

No, the company didn't blend Oreo cookies into the wine itself -- although don't give them any ideas. Instead, the wine is meant to complement Oreo Thins, and it does have a chocolatey flavor.

A statement from Oreo reports that the red wine blend "includes flavors of chocolate and cookies and creme along with notes of oak," and "has aromas of chocolate, with natural flavors of blackberry and dark cherries for a smooth and lingering finish." I'm not convinced the kind of people buying Oreo wine are super concerned about the taste details, but there you go anyway.

But if you want to try and get your hands on a bottle, you'd better be quick.

The wine will be available starting Dec. 9 on BarefootWine.com/oreothins, but only while supplies last. Each package costs $24.99 (, and includes two bottles of the wine and one package of Oreo Thins cookies. Drink up, cookie monsters.