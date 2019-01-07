Orbit B-hyve gives Google Assistant the controls to your sprinkler at CES 2019

Chris Monroe/CNET

Orbit B-hyve was already pretty smart. It's a smart sprinkler that replaces the controller for your in ground system and it monitors the weather. At CES 2019, it's getting even smarter. You could already start watering and control your schedule with an app and Amazon's assistant Alexa. Now B-hyve also works with Alexa's main competitor: Google Assistant.

You'll be able to control the main B-hyve smart sprinkler with your voice. You can also control the company's Faucet Timer, which lets you add the company's weather smarts and app capabilities to an ordinary hose. Say the word to any device with Google Assistant, such as a Google Home smart speaker, a Pixel phone and a growing roster of compatible devices, and you can start and stop watering and control specific zones.

If you have an in ground sprinkler system, I recommend upgrading to a smart controller, and B-hyve and Rachio make the best options we've tested so far. Connect B-hyve to your Wi-Fi, and you'll find it much easier to control over old-fashioned buttons and dials. Plus, it can fully customize a schedule for you based on the needs of your lawn and the app lets you tinker in detail with the watering settings if you're an expert of the area.

The Google Assistant integration makes the smart sprinkler that much better as well as helping Google grow its own lineup of compatible devices.

