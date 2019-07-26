Orange is the New Black's final season is available now

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.
Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: So many things are leaving Netflix since August is coming up. Be sure to catch the sequel to Secretary, Secretariat. It's a bold new direction and James Spader is nowhere to be seen. Also watch the prequel to Final Destination 2, which name escapes me. Just look up Final Destination -- how many destinations can there be if they are final?
So long, Orange is the New Black
The Lion King remake might be too realistic for its own good: Jon Favreau's version of the classic offers incredibly lifelike characters, but at what cost?
Watch all the trailers from San Diego Comic-Con 2019: Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Rick and Morty, Picard, The Witcher, Watchmen, It 2, Top Gun 2. See them all here!
