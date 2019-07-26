CNET también está disponible en español.

Orange is the New Black's final season is available now

It's the end of the line for Piper, Alex, Taystee and Daya.

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: So many things are leaving Netflix since August is coming up. Be sure to catch the sequel to Secretary, Secretariat. It's a bold new direction and James Spader is nowhere to be seen. Also watch the prequel to Final Destination 2, which name escapes me. Just look up Final Destination -- how many destinations can there be if they are final? 

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

So long, Orange is the New Black

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

