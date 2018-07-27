Orange is the New Black is back for its sixth season

Netflix

Welcome back to your guide to what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime. The audio is about a minute or two long.

The sixth season of Orange is the New Black is now available for streaming. From the trailers, it looks really intense with everybody headed to maximum security prison.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: The animated movie, Yellow Submarine, is now on Amazon Prime. The film stars The Beatles, although none of the Fab Four provide the voices of their animated counterparts other than in song.

