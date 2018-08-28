Oracle v. Google ain't over yet -- Google vows it'll appeal to Supreme Court

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Google isn't giving up on its longstanding Oracle lawsuit without a fight.

The search giant said Tuesday that it'll appeal the case to the Supreme Court, after a federal appeals court declined to rehear the case in which it determined the company's use of Java software from Oracle went beyond the bounds of fair use. Oracle had previously asked for $8.8 billion in damages.

"We are disappointed that the Federal Circuit overturned the jury finding that Java is open and free for everyone," a Google representative said in a statement. "We will appeal to the Supreme Court to defend this principle against companies like Oracle, whose restrictive practices threaten to stifle the work of new generations of tech developers. This is an important issue with wide implications for developers and the digital economy."

Oracle sued Google in 2010 over copyright and patent infringement allegations for its use of the Java programming language in its Android mobile operating system. Oracle obtained the rights to Java when it acquired Sun Microsystems earlier that year. Google insists that under fair use laws it didn't need a license for the open-source software.

In 2014, Google also petitioned the nation's highest court to overturn a previous appeals court ruling favoring Oracle. The Supreme Court rejected that request, sending it back to a federal court.

Oracle didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.