Oprah Winfrey will return to TV with her Oprah's Book Club show on Apple TV Plus. The series will have her interviewing authors starting with the writer of The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Oprah's Book Club will air bi-monthly with the first episode debuting on Apple's streaming service on Nov. 1. Each show will tie-in with a selection from her Book Club on Apple Books.

"Few people in the world can bring us together like Oprah, whose compassion and grace celebrating the power of books are unmatched," Apple CEO Tim Cook said Monday in a release.

.@Oprah reveals she was asked to moderate a 2020 debate and responds to the talk of her running in 2020: “I never seriously considered… It’s the kind of thing you feel in your gut, your soul… You know if that is the thing you’re supposed to do in your life.” pic.twitter.com/vYkNOEc0S7 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 23, 2019

The Water Dancer is Coates first fiction novel and will release on Sept. 24. It's currently available for preorder on Apple Books. With every book purchase, Apple will make a contribution to the American Library Association.

Winfrey will interview Coates in October at the Apple Carnegie Library in Washington, DC.

Apple TV Plus launches on Nov. 1 and will cost $4.99 a month. The company announced earlier in September customers who purchase a new iPad, iPhone or Mac will receive a year of the service for free.