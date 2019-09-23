CNET también está disponible en español.

Oprah’s Book Club reveals first pick for new Apple TV Plus show

Ta-Nehisi Coates will be her first guest when the series starts in November.

Oprah Book Club

Oprah's new interview show is coming to Apple TV. 

 Apple

Oprah Winfrey will return to TV with her Oprah's Book Club show on Apple TV Plus. The series will have her interviewing authors starting with the writer of The Water Dancer, Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Oprah's Book Club will air bi-monthly with the first episode debuting on Apple's streaming service on Nov. 1. Each show will tie-in with a selection from her Book Club on Apple Books. 

"Few people in the world can bring us together like Oprah, whose compassion and grace celebrating the power of books are unmatched," Apple CEO Tim Cook said Monday in a release. 

The Water Dancer is Coates first fiction novel and will release on Sept. 24. It's currently available for preorder on Apple Books. With every book purchase, Apple will make a contribution to the American Library Association. 

Winfrey will interview Coates in October at the Apple Carnegie Library in Washington, DC. 

Apple TV Plus launches on Nov. 1 and will cost $4.99 a month. The company announced earlier in September customers who purchase a new iPad, iPhone or Mac will receive a year of the service for free

